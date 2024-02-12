A foolproof Valentine’s Day gift guide

Looking to make Valentine's Day extra special for the woman in your life? Say goodbye to the clichés and hello to thoughtful gifts that truly resonate with her unique personality. Forget the last-minute drugstore scramble for cards and candy- it’s time to level up your gift-giving game.

South Africans do have a love for Valentine’s Day but as revealed by a survey from Picodi.com, not all traditional gifts hit the mark. The findings show a clear disconnect with women voicing low enthusiasm for gifts like board games, sports equipment, books, toys, or even food delivery. Meanwhile, men are not too thrilled about socks or ties. Even less thrilling getting tickets to shows or movies.

But fear not, there's no need to drown in a sea of doubt when there are plenty of options to genuinely impress your Valentine. After conversations with couples and individuals about their Valentine's Day hits and misses, it’s clear that customisation is key. Here's a simple, foolproof gift guide to keep you out of the danger zone: Remember, there's no shortage of ways to express your love with a personalised touch. Always consider her hobbies, her style, and most importantly, the message you want to send when choosing a gift.

After all, Valentine's Day is about celebrating your unique bond—not the price tag or grandeur of your present. For the one that loves to be wined and dined Coco Chanel once wisely said, “I only drink champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.”

This is definitely an occasion that calls for a glass or two of bubbly! What better way to toast the special moment than with a glass of CAP Classique Extra Brut. Rosé 2019 from Black Elephant Vintners? Why choose this delightful MCC? Because it's the epitome of romance in a glass, it’s fun with bubbles, and it’s bursting with love. So, don your best shades of pink and let the love festivities commence!

The 2019 Pinot Noir Rose MCC originates from a single vineyard nestled in the Franschhoek valley. Picture: Supplied For the one that loves to be pampered In a fresh approach to Valentine's Day, South Africans are ditching the standard vouchers for experiences that show a true personal touch. For those whose partners relish a bit of indulgence, why not book their next pampering session in advance?

Securing an appointment at their favourite manicure spot or barber shop isn't just generous; it indicates you're attuned to their routines and preferences, which can mean a lot on this day dedicated to love. Taking a hands-on approach? Consider crafting a DIY gift that's both thoughtful and budget-friendly. A great example for a relaxing night in could be a home-made bath salt blend. It’s not only easy to make but it also adds a personal flair to your Valentine's evening. Consider crafting a DIY gift that's both thoughtful and budget-friendly. Picture: Supplied Here's a simple recipe for creating your own spa-worthy bath treat:

Ingredients: 500g Epsom salt, which can be found at most local pharmacies and health shops. A dash of dried lavender flowers for that calming floral scent.

A dash of dried peppermint leaves to invigorate the senses. 5 drops of peppermint essential oil for a minty freshness. 10 drops of lavender essential oil to soothe and relax.

Instructions: Step 1 Start by mixing the dry ingredients—the Epsom salt, lavender, and peppermint leaves.

Step 2 In a separate container, blend the peppermint and lavender oils. Step 3

Combine both mixtures and stir them well. Step 4 Package your aromatic blend in an attractive jar or bowl to add a special touch.

By doing so, you create an intimate surprise that awaits your partner on Valentine's Day evening, setting the scene for a relaxing wind-down together. For the comfort queen N3YH’s latest fashionable and sustainable pink shorts set made from bamboo fabric is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the special woman in your life.

Summer pyjama sets are ethically and locally made in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied Whether it’s for your partner, your girls or you just feel like spoiling yourself. The brand combines eco-friendliness with trendiness that results in comfortable, yet stylish outfits. N3YH’s range of activewear, loungewear and now summer pyjama sets are ethically and locally made in Cape Town, South Africa. The set consists of a matching short-sleeved, button-down, collared shirt with high-waisted, elasticated waistband shorts made from the softest bio-based bamboo fabric which ensures a cooling, smooth and breathable feeling on the skin - giving you the ultimate comfort you deserve after a long summers day.

For the at-home cocktail connoisseur If your Valentine has a flair for crafting delightful drinks, a cocktail recipe book might just be the way to their heart. Picture this: a high-quality, durable book full of cocktail recipes that your significant other can explore and enjoy, not just on Valentine's Day but for many years to come.

Complement that cocktail book with a beginner's kit. Picture: Supplied But why stop there? Complement that cocktail book with a beginner's kit complete with all the essential tools of the trade – a shaker, strainer, jigger, and a set of festive glasses. This thoughtful combo is a recipe for success in itself, ensuring that you’ll be toasting to a Valentine’s Day well-celebrated. For those who want to go the extra mile and truly dazzle their partner, why not concoct a special drink for the occasion? Take, for example, the “Sakura Spark”, made with the smooth and sophisticated Roku Japanese Gin.

This bespoke cocktail is designed to engage all the senses and weave an atmosphere of elegance and romance – the perfect accompaniment for your intimate evening. Sakura Spark Cocktail Recipe Ingredients:

50ml Roku Japanese Gin 20ml Lychee Liqueur 15ml Hibiscus Syrup

10ml Fresh Lemon Juice Splash of Sparkling Water Edible Flower Petals for Garnish

Instructions: In a shaker, combine Roku Japanese Gin, Lychee Liqueur, Hibiscus Syrup, and fresh Lemon Juice. Shake well and strain the mixture into a chilled glass. Top with a splash of Sparkling Water. Garnish with delicate edible flower petals for a touch of romance. What are some other personalised gift ideas for Valentine's Day?

Customised jewellery Personalised necklaces, bracelets, or rings with initials, names, or special dates engraved can make for meaningful and stylish gifts. A customised keepsake box adds a sentimental touch and provides a special place to safeguard cherished mementoes.

Care package Put together a care package with items, such as their favourite snacks, self-care products, and handwritten notes tailored to their preferences. Personalised experiences: