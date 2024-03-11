Nomzamo Mbatha thrilled about Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award win

Well, well, well, it seems like hanging out with Oprah Winfrey wasn't just a casual holiday fling after all! Back in December, the internet buzzed with excitement as Mbatha was spotted rubbing shoulders with the one and only queen of talk shows. And now she's back in the limelight, shining brighter than before and Mzani couldn’t be more proud.

The multi-talented businesswoman and actress, who sealed the deal with Creative Artists Agency in 2020, has been on a meteoric rise since September 2022. That's when she landed the lead role in the much-anticipated series, “Shaka iLembe”, which premiered on Mzansi Magic in June 2023. Not content with just acting, Mbatha also wore the hat of executive producer proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mbatha is now basking in the glow of the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award. This accolade, bestowed upon her by the esteemed Forbes publication, celebrates the continent's most inspiring women excelling in various sectors and industries. Taking to Instagram to share her joy, Mbatha wrote: “It all feels like a dream. 😭🥹 THANK YOU FORBES! Thank you FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. I’m going to hold on to this feeling for a mighty long time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) @ladydu_sa, who was once praised for her support for colleagues in the industry, commented: “No drama, no blogs, no slaying, no weird vibes, we see you working, we see you travel, I love you sooooo much you inspire me beyond measure sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” @berlamundi commented: “Congrats hun. This is definitely worth celebrating. You have really worked for it. Well done 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.” @yayarsa wrote: “You have worked so much, you are such an inspiration to many of us. Your dedication to what you do inspire us all 💝.”

“Sizzling. Winning. Inspiring. All in one human. Congratulations @nomzamo_m Well earned,“ @thebeikalafeng wrote. The winners of the Forbes Leading Woman Summit awards are described as trailblazing women who have shattered stereotypes across various fields such as entertainment, sports, business, finance, and science. Like Mbatha, these individuals have fearlessly challenged traditional norms and authority to drive meaningful change.