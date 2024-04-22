Nonku Williams shares heartfelt message to her daughter on her 17th birthday

Nonkululeko “Nonku” Williams, aka Africa’s reigning queen of housewifery, has thrown an epic birthday bash for her daughter, Nothile. Nothile is Nonku’s daughter with gospel musician Sfiso Ncwane.

Can you believe she’s 17? I guess time flies when you’re living in the spotlight. Williams, a familiar face since season one of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, didn’t miss a beat, sharing the birthday festivities with her fans via social media. She dropped a video of herself pulling off the ultimate surprise, with a cake for her girl, along with a heartfelt birthday shout-out.

She wrote: “My first born. My only daughter. My Princess. Words could never express how much I love you, cherish you, believe in you. My prayer as you start your next chapter in life is that you may continue to walk in God’s purpose. “You’re so gifted and uniquely talented…don’t hide it❤️ I plead the blood of Jesus over and the protection of God over all the days of your life. Happy birthday pumpkin 🎃 🎉🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams) @charlotte.meyer_charbella commented: “Aww…mommy @nonku_williams, what a beautiful wake up, even though the look on her face is giving ‘Mom why so early😂😂’.

“Happy Birthday baby girl…May God continue to shine his light upon you, I know that you are loved by many. And your dad is supper proud of the young lady that your becoming, lol you will forever be you mom’s baby “just saying”😍😂.“ @dinnygali commented: “Definitely her father’s daughter 😂😍so calm, no words, just smiles😊 Blessings upon her🎂.” @tumimoalusi also wrote: “I can literally see your heart in this video, happy birthday Nothile❤️Nonku you are such a sweet mama❤️.”