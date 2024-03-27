Nothemba Madumo leaves Metro FM to join Radio 702

Seasoned broadcaster Nothemba Madumo is filled with gratitude after receiving praise from her peers, listeners and fans as she closes her chapter at Metro FM. For years, Madumo compiled, produced and hosted the Sunday night show, “Urban Jazz Experience”, on the commercial radio station.

Sunday, March 24, saw the jazz aficionado wrap up her long-standing show to make way for her new gig on Radio 702 from April 6. Madumo is set to host a new jazz extravaganza show that will grace the airwaves of both Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567, every Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Taking to Instagram she wrote: “Had an awesome early start to the day hosted by the fabulous #bestmornings team on @metrofmsa Thank you for the love and special send off🙏🏽 ❤️📻🖤.”