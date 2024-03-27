Nothemba Madumo leaves Metro FM to join Radio 702

Seasoned broadcaster Nothemba Madumo is filled with gratitude after receiving praise from her peers, listeners and fans as she closes her chapter at Metro FM.
For years, Madumo compiled, produced and hosted the Sunday night show, “Urban Jazz Experience”, on the commercial radio station.
Sunday, March 24, saw the jazz aficionado wrap up her long-standing show to make way for her new gig on Radio 702 from April 6.
Madumo is set to host a new jazz extravaganza show that will grace the airwaves of both Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567, every Sunday from 6pm to 9pm.
Taking to Instagram she wrote: “Had an awesome early start to the day hosted by the fabulous #bestmornings team on @metrofmsa Thank you for the love and special send off🙏🏽 ❤️📻🖤.”
Reflecting on her last time on the Metro FM airwaves, she wrote: “LastNight on my last broadcast on @metrofmsa with #UJX I was an emotional wreck from for-all the love, support and gratitude I felt from everyone who has been part of my jazz journey and jazz family 😍.
“I have no words for the outpouring love and Appreciation from you all on this app. Never felt so seen, respected and acknowledged for the work I’ve done all these years. THANK YOU 🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
In other news, Madumo has been nominated at this year’s Ladies in Media Awards.
She joins the likes of actress, Katlego Danke, author Asanda Sizani and musician, Zawadi Yamungu, who have been nominated in various categories.
“Thank you🙏🏽 @ladiesinmediaaward for the nomination, I truly appreciate the acknowledgement and recognition coming from my beloved continent, Africa.🙌🏾🖤🎤,” wrote Madumo on the nomination.