Papa Penny angered by DJ Bushida Coffee: ‘Don’t be a fake artist’

DJ Bushida Coffee has landed himself in hot water with singer and reality TV star Papa Penny.
Penny has called out the lesser known DJ for remixing his classic ’90s hit song, “Hayi Ka Mina Hee”.
As the video made its way on the streets of social media, someone cleverly photoshopped it to look like it was Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee that had played the song to a full house in Miami recently.
Upon viewing the viral video clip on social media, Penny took to making a video himself in which he said the DJ should not use his songs without is knowledge.
“You guys, the DJs who don’t know how to sing, stop playing of our minds. Bushida Coffee, stop (playing) my song ‘Hayi Ka Mina Hee’, that is my song …
“Stop that rubbish that you are doing. Anybodies song consult. Don’t be a fake artist. You can not release my song, without me telling you, without asking me… Don’t play of my gift… Compose your own song.”
Penny continued: “Delete that nonsense, that rubbish now.”
Papa Penny mad at Black coffee for remixing his song pic.twitter.com/PWHGxdKhL2— 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘀 (@Lord_4D) August 20, 2023
The correct DJ headed to social media to let Papa Penny know that he had deleted the clip.
Stop misleading people. This is the guy Papa Penny is referring to pic.twitter.com/aNwzGNua5k— Rox Van der Lekhosi (@RoxRonza) August 21, 2023
Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee’s fans took to the comments to say that the award-winning DJ would “never” play a song like Papa Penny’s in his set.
@Gentlebroer wrote: “Black Coffee will never play this rubbish 😅😅😅.”
@SoulFeederT1 said: “I don’t think Black Coffee would play such music😂😂😂what kind of genre is this.”
@KGDaExRapper wrote: “Is tht even a song though ? Lol haibo Papa Penny must seat down 😂🤣.”
