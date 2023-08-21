Papa Penny angered by DJ Bushida Coffee: ‘Don’t be a fake artist’

Penny has called out the lesser known DJ for remixing his classic ’90s hit song, “Hayi Ka Mina Hee”.

DJ Bushida Coffee has landed himself in hot water with singer and reality TV star Papa Penny.

As the video made its way on the streets of social media, someone cleverly photoshopped it to look like it was Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee that had played the song to a full house in Miami recently.

Upon viewing the viral video clip on social media, Penny took to making a video himself in which he said the DJ should not use his songs without is knowledge.

“You guys, the DJs who don’t know how to sing, stop playing of our minds. Bushida Coffee, stop (playing) my song ‘Hayi Ka Mina Hee’, that is my song …