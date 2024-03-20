PapaGhost secures first finalist spot in ‘Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha’

PapaGhost has secured his spot as the first finalist in “Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha”, much to the delight of his devoted fans. The Season 4 star clinched his automatic entry into the finals after clinching the Head of House title for the second time, solidifying his position at the top of the game.

However, PapaGhost's victory has stirred up quite the storm among viewers, with opinions sharply divided. While some hailed his win as well-deserved, others weren't shy about labelling it as undeserving, sparking a debate across social media platforms. PapaGhost's die-hard supporters flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages, while sceptics questioned the fairness of the season, hinting at scripted outcomes and behind-the-scenes manipulation.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent events in the Big Brother house, particularly Lerato Modise’s shocking eviction, have only heightened tensions. PapaGhost, always looking for trouble, decided to spice things up by spreading gossip about Mpumi's supposed body odour, which he claimed Yolanda had started. Well, let’s just say it turned into a fiery argument between Mpumi and Yolanda, with both pointing fingers and tensions escalating.

Between PapaGhost and Yolanda, who's the sneaky culprit behind the gossip about Mpumi's apparent body odour? Accountability seems to be playing hide and seek kwaBiggie. 🫣 #SyaMosha



However, he made it through. @MDNnewss took to X and wrote: "Papa Ghost becomes the first finalist for BBMzansi season 4." This season of BB is well orchestrated for this guy to win cz he should have had so many strikes as he instigated and committed so many fouls but they disqualified Yolanda cz they couldn't evict her as she was the overwhelming favorite, this BB is manipulated and designed for him

@YhuHaiSana shared: "At this rate I won't be surprised if papa ghost wins mntakabawo yho 💔#LiemaPantsi #Bbmzansi" @EverloveEnimpah also chimed in: "It's a strategy now Papa Ghost is going to win 3% vote. I don't know how people can't see this😂😂."

While others celebrated PapaGhost, @BasterRus20895 commented: "Well done Papa Ghost, he deserves it, he's among the strongest contenders and he was visible, entertaining, and competitive unlike those who came to house but bring nothing to the table except their beauty."