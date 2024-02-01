Paxton and Early B set to bring lekker vibes to the Sea Point Auditorium

The month of love is about to kick off with a bang with an unforgettable free concert, featuring the incredible talents of “Idols SA” winner Paxton and chart-topping sensation, Early B. Savour your auditory senses with these tunes at the Sea Point Auditorium on Thursday, February 1, starting from 7pm until 8pm.

The Sea Point Auditorium will transform into a musical haven as Paxton and Early B take centre stage, delivering not only their chart-topping hits and freshest tracks, but also sharing some exclusive insights with Good Hope FM's Chad Saaiman. Join them on the couch for an inside look into their lives, careers and exciting plans for the future. Early B isn't just an award-winning rapper, he's also a rising star on both national and international stages.

Hailing from Gqeberha, this dynamic artist has made waves by collaborating with renowned producers, including Grammy award-winning Darryl Torr. Paxton, the reigning queen of “Idols SA” Season 13, is set to dazzle with her powerful vocals. Beyond her solo success, she's teamed up with industry heavyweights like “The Voice” winner Craig Lucas and producer Jayden Lewis. Additionally, Paxton's musical journey has taken her to international destinations, sharing stages with global icons such as Seal, Kool & The Gang and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

This concert promises to jump-start your new year with energy and set the tone for a love-filled month. The first Saaiman Says Live Sessions of 2024 is gearing up to be an absolute show-stopper you won't want to miss! Get ready to groove, sing along, and revel in the joy of music with Paxton and Early B. Entrance to the event is free but due to high demand, booking is essential.