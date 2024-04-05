Rebel Wilson tell-all memoir reveals she lost her virginity at 35

No shame, no game! Rebel Wilson bares it all in her memoir, even dropping the name of the lucky actor who helped her lose her virginity at 35. In her tell-all, “Rebel Rising”, published on April 2, the 44-year-old actress spilled the tea on her intimate rendezvous with Mickey Gooch jr, known as “Mickey” .

Apparently they were romantically involved in 2015. “Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you,” Wilson revealed. According to Wilson, the two lovebirds dated for six months, their union kick-started by a mutual acquaintance from the “Pitch Perfect” crew.

Wilson shared that Gooch came into her life during a crucial moment when her mother was battling cancer, teaching her to live without inhibitions. She wrote: "I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it." Prior to their encounter, Wilson made some … shall we say, preparations?

The comedian recalled having “tried a vibrator” and watching “some porn movies” in preparation for the moment and wrote that it happened at a hotel stay while she was filming “How to be Single”. “And then it just happens,” she recalled. “I finally have sex. And I guess I get those lovely sex chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him. I’m at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing.” Meanwhile, speaking on another actor, Wilson claims she felt sexually harassed by Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of the film “Grimsby” and believes he enjoys making people feel uncomfortable.

During filming in South Africa, Wilson alleges that Baron Cohen repeatedly pressured her to appear naked in a future scene, which she felt was unnecessary for the plot. She claims he gave inappropriate directions and made her feel uncomfortable by insisting on revealing clothing that emphasised her cellulite. Wilson claimed that Baron Cohen and his friends lured her into a room with only a mattress on the floor.