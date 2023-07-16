Remember ‘Indian Matchmaking’? Well, ‘Ngikhethele’ is SA’s response to an arranged marriage show

While there is a plethora of reality TV dating shows, when it comes to arranged marriages – that’s another story. I stand to be corrected here, but I think the only one that does cover this unique aspect of relationships is Netflix’s “Indian Matchmaking”, which has delivered three seasons.

And while it was successful and a huge talking point, it also received flak for its classism, colourism and sexism. Of course, when viewed in the context of the world it is set in, it isn’t uncommon practice for the people participating in this practice. The spin-off show, “Jewish Matchmaking”, didn’t get as much attention. But it covered the same subject matter. Closer to home, Mzansi Magic is releasing “Ngikhethele”, which looks at arranged marriages but through a modern-day lens.

That’s the twist, as alluded to in the press release shared with the media. The reality show follows the whirlwind journey of eight singles who, disillusioned by modern dating, turn to their families in search of their ideal life partners. As such, the families vet the potential spouse's family, and a decision is made.

Shirley Adonisi, the director of Local Entertainment Channels, said: “Mzansi Magic is committed to offering its viewers the best in local entertainment that stretches across various genres. ‘Ngikhethele’ adds a fresh and unique perspective to romance and embracing traditional values in a modern context.” “’Ngikhethele’ is a timely reminder of the value of family input in life decisions. We hope this show will demonstrate how families play a role in the choices we make and the difference that their support makes.” In the show, viewers will meet the families as they discuss the match, union and so forth.

Since this is a home-grown offering, lobola forms part of the nuptial arrangements ahead of the big day. To make sure they are making the right decision, the potential couple will spend three weeks in a trial home to see if they are a good fit. Will this unconventional approach to love – underpinned by age-old traditions – bowl over viewers? I guess we will have to wait and see.