Research shows major records could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Last year was an incredible year for many musical artists, who went on to shatter expectations and break records. This includes the likes of Taylor Swift, who was arguably 2023’s most successful musician, as well as for Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus.

And with the 66th Grammy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles in the US on February 5, scores of musicians could break even more records. With this in mind, betting platform VegasInsider.com have analysed the records which could be broken at the world’s most renowned musical awards gathering. Billie Eilish could break records at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Instagram. This is what they found:

Record of the Year Eilish could join Paul Simon and Bruno Mars as the only artist to win three Record of the Year trophies, if she walks away with the accolade for her “What Was I Made For” album. The VegasInsider.com research also found that Eilish would become the first artist to win three ROTY trophies for solo projects (since Simon won twice with Simon & Garfunkel, while Mars won for his collaboration with Mark Ronson and as a part of Silk Sonic).

“Eilish could also break her tie with Adele, Roberta Flack & Norah Jones and she would become the first and only female artist to win Record of the year three times,” the researchers said. If Jack Antonoff wins ROTY as a producer on Swift’s “Anti-Hero” album, he will achieve a rare feat of winning all four major awards at the Grammys. He previously won Best New Artist and Song of the year with his band Fun, and he won two Album of the Year trophies as a producer on Swift’s “1989” and “folklore”.

In addition, Boygenius – for his “Not Strong Enough” album – could become only the second all-female group to ever win ROTY after The Chicks, who won for “Not Ready To Make Nice”, back in 2007. Song of the Year The VegasInsider.com research found that Swift could win her first Song of the Year trophy after a record-breaking seventh nomination for her hit song “Anti-Hero”, which makes her the most nominated songwriter in the category ever (and thus also the most nominated songwriter without a win).

Antonoff, for his work on “A&W” or “Anti-Hero”, as well as Eilish and Finneas for “What Was I Made For”, have a chance to join an elite group of 12 songwriters who have won two Song of the Year trophies. Album of the Year The prizes could keep coming in for Swift as the VegasInsider.com research also discovered that she could break her tie with musical legends Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra - who all have three Grammy wins already - to become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the Year category.

This is, if she wins her fourth trophy for “Midnights”; she would also extend her record as the most awarded female artist in the Album of the year category. Researchers noted that she previously won for “Fearless”, “1989” and most recently, “folklore”. Lana Del Rey could break records at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Instagram. In addition, the research found that Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” could become the winning album with the longest title to ever win; and that Boygenius’s “the record”, could become only the second all-female group to ever win AOTY after The Chicks, who won for “Taking The Long Way” in 2007.

Numbers achievements The VegasInsider.com research noted that multiple artists have a chance to equal the record for the most Grammys won in one night by a female solo artist. This record is currently held jointly by Adele and Beyoncé with six wins in one night, in 2023. This year, six Grammys could be won by Swift, Cyrus, Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo or Brandy Clark.