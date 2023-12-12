South African music icon Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name "Zahara", has passed away. According to a statement released by the family, Zahara passed away on Monday, December 11. She was 35.

“It is with a heavy heart and the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara. “Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, December 11. She was a pure light and and even purer heart in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world,” read the family statement. We Mourn the Passing of Zahara #RIPZahara 🌹 pic.twitter.com/kSY1mQsL4i — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) December 12, 2023 It is no secret that Zahara was a healer through music. Many of her supporters have come forward to share stories of how Zahara’s music carried them through difficult times.

“It was always this song for me. Even on a great day, I’d cry when it comes on. A stunning, beautiful and raw talent! Thank you for sharing your gift with us. O robale ka khotso, Zahara. Condolences to her family and friends,” wrote sport broadcaster Motshidisi E Mohono. In celebrating her short yet impactful life, let’s look at some of her best top six songs. “Ndiza”

One of the hit singles from her debut album “Loliwe”, “Ndiza” is a love song where she talks about giving her heart to someone and asking them to keep it pure. It illustrates the kind of person she was, as described by her family, “pure at heart”. “Destiny”

This song is about leaning to hope when things are not going your way, and you have no choice but to be hopeful that someday it will get better. It’s about understanding that life is seasonal and that no matter how slow your progress may be, you must not lose faith because God knows your destiny, and one day you’ll reach your full potential. “Phendula”

This song is about pleading to God to answer your prayers. In this track, the singer begs the almighty to change her life for the better as she devotes herself to God. “My Guitar” Oh how she loved her guitar. She played it so well and even made a song about it. It was like her best friend, and in this song, she gives hope to those who are broken.

She tells them to take their time in their healing journey because she strongly believed that one day, she shall be healed. And that goes to her family and her loved ones. They are heart broken right now, but one day they will heal. They must “take their time for time is what it’s going to take”.

“Bendirongo” This song from her third album, “Country Girl”, was a massive hit. She featured the late Robbie Malinga. In the song the duo spoke about someone who has wronged their partner and now begs for forgiveness.

“Loliwe” When it dropped in 2011, it was the most played song in South Africa. You would hear it at every corner, even children knew the lyrics word for word.