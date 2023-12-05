Rowlene rolls out Christmas EP ‘Santa’s Baby’

Singer and songwriter Rowlene says that she has always dreamed of releasing Christmas songs. This year, it became a reality after the Cape Town singer dropped a three track EP dedicated to the festive season.

Her passion project, “Santa’s Baby”, includes songs like “Jingle Bells”, “Lonely Christmas Heart” and “Aint Meant For Us”. The 26-year-old said: “With this project, I was determined to remind myself that there are no boundaries to what I can achieve while staying true to my values. “Christmas is a very special time for many people. Through my new project, even in the face of adversity, I wanted to remind the audience of the love, joy and goodness that comes with the holiday season.”

Rowlene’s passion project is available on all major music streaming platforms. Picture: Supplied While she's determined to spread joy this festive season, the “Imposter” hitmaker realises that, for some, this time of the year brings emotional turmoil. “Unfortunately, certain individuals with larger egos disrupt the peace that should prevail. This occurrence is not uncommon and tends to happen at the most inconvenient times. “As a result, loneliness becomes the only gift present under the tree.

“I hope this project inspires and gives people the hope to make this Christmas merry,” she said. Since making her way into the music industry, Rowlene has worked with rapper Nasty C, the late Riky Rick, Tellaman, Xenia Manasseh, Nonso Amadi and Oxlade, among others. In 2020, she took a break from music before returning in 2022 with her single “Would You Like That”.

The R&B, afro-fusion song explores her sexual prowess through ethereal lyrics. With her new holiday EP, which was written by herself, Rowlene captures a range of emotions that transcend age and time, with each song conveying different experiences while still encapsulating the essence of this Christmas. Taking to Instagram, the “143” hitmaker wrote that she was having lots of fun with her music again.

She added that sometimes “over-thinking the algorithm and budgets” can be an anticlimax. View this post on Instagram A post shared by rowlene 🐈‍⬛💕 (@rowlene_sa) “I’ve literally always wanted to compose my own Christmas songs since foreeeever and I finally got to🥹🎄💕. “Numbers are ‘super important’ but you know what’s even sexier? Feeling fulfilled and being able to look back and be proud of every impact/ milestone no matter how tiny 💕💕 you never know who’s watching.