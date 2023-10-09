SA celebrates as Black Coffee fills up Madison Square Garden

It’s official. Grammy-award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee has made history. The “Drive” hitmaker sold out his much-anticipated Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday, October 8, making him the first South African DJ to headline a show at the iconic venue.

Black Coffee was joined on stage at the 20 000 seat capacity venue by South African artists like Major League and DJs, Msaki and Mondli Ngcobo, Delilah Montagu, among others. The show also featured a 12-piece orchestra and a 360-degree stage set up. It was a proud moment not only for the DJ but for the South African music industry and the country as a whole.

Oskido, his close friend and fellow DJ, took to social media to congratulate his long-time friend. “Nothing is impossible for you. I respect the way to treat every task and face every challenge. Congratulations for filling up Madison Square Gardens NYC 🇺🇸@realblackcoffee.” Nothing is impossible for you. I respect the way to treat every task and face every challenge. Congratulations for filling up Madison Square Gardens NYC 🇺🇸 @realblackcoffee

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube also congratulated Black Coffee for achieving such a feat.

“We are very proud of him, his management, and the supporting artists who performed with him. Madison Square Garden is indeed a global theatre where artistic dreams are realised,” she said. Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa said he made the country “incredibly proud’. “History was made at Madison Square Garden. Filled to capacity, people came from all over the United States to watch a South African headlining the famed venue. This is historic @RealBlackCoffee. You make the country incredibly proud!”

Ahead of the sold-out show, Black Coffee said, "It's always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable, and so I've dreamt of my Madison Square Garden debut for many years." Other fans also congratulated the global superstar. @thumek5837 commented: "Halala Congratulations Black Coffee You are a masterpiece so is your Music lol the first house song I listened to was You rock my world from your Africa Rising album

"You are rocking the world and Africa is rising through talent."

“You are rocking the world and Africa is rising through talent.” Halala💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 Congratulations Black Coffee You are a masterpiece so is your Music lol the first house song I listened to was You rock my world from your Africa Rising album You are rocking the world and Africa is rising through talent #siyaphambili#sizophumelela

@KanyeAbraham wrote, "🔥🔥🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 salute thank you for making us proud ❤❤❤." Additionally, the star wore a custom AMIRI hand beaded and embroidered shirt and cropped double pleated pants with a jacquard motif.