Samantha Darsen opens up about her radio journey and co-hosting two Lotus FM shows

Durban-based national radio station Lotus FM recently announced its new season presenter line-up, which took effect from April 1. The station introduced minor changes to the existing line-up to ensure consistency with its audience while introducing new talent to the station.

One of the changes was Samantha Darsen, who now hosts “The Weekend Recharge” with Koobeshen Naidoo and the “Sunday Sizzle” with Mohamed Vawda on Saturday and Sunday mornings, respectively, between 6am and 9am. Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with Darsen to chat about her journey in the industry. Born and raised in the sun-kissed city of Durban, she describes herself as an extrovert, and finds joy in connecting with people, spending time with her fur babies, and, above all, her amazing family.

Samantha Darsen. Picture: Supplied “With a love for storytelling and building genuine human bonds, radio holds a special place in my heart, allowing me to do all of this. “Growing up, I was an avid reader, often lost in the pages of books and almost always found in a library. The pursuit of knowledge has always charmed me, with a curiosity that knew no bounds. “As a child, I was always very curious and I absolutely loved being surrounded by people. I was also really inquisitive and always challenged the status quo.

“My parents were sure that I would be a reporter or teacher someday. And when they found out about my current radio family, they knew that this is where I, ‘Miss Chatterbox’, was meant to be,” said Darsen. “At school, I was always that child who wanted to sit at the front of the class, and always put my hand up to be a part of everything. “After matric, I began my Bachelor of Laws degree, which led me to a company as a ‘legal editor’, which ultimately carved a pathway to communications and media. And I have never looked back.

“I have always wanted to be on the radio, relaying a sort of written word on a medium that reached so many people. I grew up in a home where Radio Lotus, back in the day, was the first thing that was switched on early in the morning. “So, I have literally grown with the family, and to now truly be a part of it so intricately is surreal and certainly feels like coming full circle with South Africa’s only national Indian radio station,” she added. Darsen’s radio journey began in 2012. She went for an interview with a community radio station to launch a compact disc as a performing local artist and fell in love with radio.

Then, in 2018, after the launch of her third compact disc of devotional songs at another community and online radio station, she was offered the role of co-host on their breakfast show. “I sent a demo to the Lotus team and joined as a producer. Now, you can catch me on the weekend morning breakfast shows. Samantha Darsen. Picture: Supplied “Moving to the station, I produced ‘The Weekend Recharge’ and ‘Morning Masala’ and have filled in as a host on various shows on the station. Joining the station in 2022 has honestly been the happiest years of my life.

“I have colleagues who are so incredibly special to me, a management team that is extremely supportive and, honestly, the best co-hosts a girl could ask for. “The best part of being a presenter is definitely the synergy between the listeners, my co-hosts, and me, and each show is more like a fun gathering with good friends. Who would not love it? “Our shows encapsulate comedy sketches, trivia, trending topics, and the spiciest talking points that inevitably lead to the most interesting viewpoints.