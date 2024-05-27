Social media users drag Natasha Thahane into Thembinkosi Lorch’s messy live stream

Natasha Thahane’s name is being strewn across social media after her soccer star baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch’s recent live stream. In the video that is currently trending on X, Lorch can be seen partying at a pub with two unknown women.

He takes turns holding each woman while dancing in front of the camera. Watch video below: Lorch is a legend 🤣🤣 he left Natasha with a baby and go smash slay queens😎🔥🔥



— TWAR___SA🇿🇦 (@TwaRSA26) May 27, 2024 The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder and Thahane had secretly dated since 2021. They went on to have a son together and eventually called it quits in February. At the time, “Blood and Water” star wrote: “A brief update: Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. “Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents.”

She added that she was looking forward to this new chapter in her life. Despite their break-up, social media users weren’t impressed by Lorch’s behaviour. @Mlu__N7 wrote: “Lorch ended or made things to be difficult in their relationship with Natasha Thahane because this is the life he wanted to live????💔💔🚮🚮.”

@Mlu__N7 wrote: "Lorch ended or made things to be difficult in their relationship with Natasha Thahane because this is the life he wanted to live????💔💔🚮🚮."

Meanwhile, other users were concerned that the video is bringing his soccer club into disrepute by showing him in a poor light to those who look up to him. @YELL0MAN posted: "Concerned about video Lorch posted on Instagram showing people engaging in actions that may not reflect professionalism. "I urge him to consider (the) influence his actions may have on others, esp younger fans who admire him. I believe in Lorch ability to learn & grow from this experience."

@LuticMolo wrote: "We should be focused now on celebrating our historic 7th in a row, 14th title. Now we wake up with Lorch trending for things that are not football related 🤦🏾‍♂️. It is bringing the club into disrepute. "And obviously dancing to the enemy's tune. Member that video is defocusing us."