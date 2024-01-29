‘Soon Comes Night’ scores double triumph upon streaming debut

Local crime drama “Soon Comes Night” has scored two triumphs in it’s first week on the streaming platform, Netflix. The show, which stars Kwenzo Ngcobo in the lead, has been selected to be featured at the 10th Berlinale Series Market, which takes place from February 19 to 21.

The prestigious event stands as a cornerstone of the European Film Market, providing a global stage for exceptional serial content that draws attention to outstanding series worldwide. “Soon Comes Night” will feature among the series from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Latvia, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. The gripping crime-drama has also bagged the top spot Netflix within three days of its launch as the number one most-streamed series on Netflix South Africa.

Produced by Ochre Moving Pictures and directed by Thabang Moleya, the series tells the story of Alex Shabane (Ngcobo), a liberation-hero- turned- heist- king, and a broken Apartheid cop, Detective Sakkie Oosthuizen (Albert Pretorius) seeking redemption. It further explores the complexities of morality and the blurred lines between good and bad. Moleya said the honour of being chosen to be featured at the Berlinale Series Market was owed to the team’s hard work.

“It's an incredible opportunity to showcase African narratives to a global audience. Netflix's success further validates the universal appeal of our storytelling.” Stan Joseph, CEO at Ochre Moving Pictures said they are delighted by the way South African and African viewers have responded to the series. Adding that the recognition by the Berlinale is further proof that African stories “can engage international audiences”.