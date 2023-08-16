Sophie Ndaba launches She’s A Wonder, a platform that focuses on healing and empowerment

Actress, TV producer and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba is reclaiming her power and wants to share the journey with millions of women across South Africa and beyond. Ndaba has faced numerous challenges over the years, including death hoaxes, depression, failed marriages, cyberbullying and body shaming.

In response, she is taking back control of her narrative and using her experiences to inspire and uplift other women, with the official launch of She's A Wonder (SAW), a platform for women to connect and empower each other. SAW is centred on healing, restoration and empowerment for women. It serves as a community where like-minded women can come together to share their stories, offer support and promote healing and restoration.

The vision behind SAW is deeply rooted in Ndaba's personal experiences, particularly in her relationships and self-esteem. “The idea for She’s A Wonder was birthed the day the man that I loved said to me, ‘Have you ever been in front of a mirror and seen how ugly you look? Nobody will ever want you. Nobody will ever love you. Even your own children don't want you’. “At that time, I was broken. I weighed 42 kg. When I look at all I saw was a skeleton that was about to die.

“And then the same person goes to Facebook and writes, ‘My wife whom I love so much, please pray for her’.” She continued: “This is a movement that speaks to women and ensures that they understand their worth. This platform will help women to thrive in their homes, marriages, careers, finances and health. “I lost everything, cars, warehouses, money…I had creditors calling me left right and centre. And I know there are a lot of women who are going through similar experiences. And I want to invite all of them so we can embark on this healing journey together.”

The annual She's a Wonder Woman's Month series, which is set to launch on August 19, includes various activities, discussions and events, designed to encourage dialogue, personal growth and mutual support among women. “This a safe space for women to empower one another. It’s a movement for healing and restoration,” said Ndaba. “So what's happening on Saturday is the launch of the women's Man series and I got the divas of the divas of the entertainment industry.

“We're going to have Nhlanhla Mafu of Mafikizolo, who just won the Basadi In Music award, this past weekend. “We also have Brenda Mtambo, who performed at the Miss South Africa pageant, this past Sunday. Then we have Judith Sephuma, who just came back from a six-month tour in Europe. “We've got about four panels, which include doctors, psychologists, therapists, advisers and life coaches.

“So, the platform is a call for women to come together to support and uplift each other, understanding that they are not alone in their struggles,” Ndaba added. She's A Wonder has garnered strong interest and support, resulting in a sold-out event. Ndaba promises a larger event with more opportunities for networking, sharing stories, and fostering a sense of community among women who are seeking empowerment and connection. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Generations” star shared stunning visuals of herself wearing a figure-hugging outfit and expressing a strong sense of self-confidence and empowerment.

She referenced a Bible verse from Job 33:25, suggesting a theme of overcoming challenges and embracing her identity. “Let me put The Devil on Notice and Reintroduce myself! My Name is KingSophie👑👑👑.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ndaba Lichaba (@sophiendaba_) Ndaba's fans and friends from the entertainment industry reacted positively to her post, leaving messages of support and admiration in the comments.

Reality TV star and football club owner Shauwn Mkhize wrote: “Nice to meet you babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️stela got her grove back 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🔥🔥🔥.” “House of Zwide” star Winnie Ntshaba commented: “Sophla my friend 🔥❤️🙌❤️.” Former Miss SA and businesswoman Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala said: “Bathong 😳 what did we do to you Aowa this is too much 🔥❤️ you look gorgeous 💋💋💋.”