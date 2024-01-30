Taylor Swift tops the list for the most popular music merchandise in the world

Taylor Swift is not only a global mega-star who is continuing to dominate musical charts and break record around the world. A new study has also found that her merchandise is the most popular in the world, averaging 596 195 searches a month in 2023.

This is the highest of any other musician, with Harry Styles claiming the second spot in merchandise popularity with 161 537 monthly searches last year. In third spot goes to Lana Del Rey with 157 337 searches during the same period. But to put these numbers into context, the research conducted by promotional products company Pens.com discovered that Swift’s demand is nearly two times higher than Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey combined.

To compile the research, Pens.com analysed the online search volumes for Billboard’s Top 100 artists of 2023. The study used 1218 keywords within Google Keyword Planner in total. And by calculating average monthly figures globally since January 2023, the promotional products company were able to unveil which merchandise fans want to purchase the most. Harry Styles performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February last year. Picture: Mario Anzuoni The Pens.com also found that Metallica ranked fourth when it came to musical merchandise popularity during 2023. The rock band received a total of 111 527 monthly online searches, including 43 450 mentions for “Metallica T-shirt” alone.