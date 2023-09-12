Thandi Ntuli pens a moving tribute to her younger self on her 36th birthday

Pianist, vocalist and composer Thandi Ntuli penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to herself on her 36th birthday. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Jazz muso reflected on her journey through life and the gratitude she feels for the people and experiences that have shaped her.

In her tribute, she expressed thanks for her physical and mental well-being, acknowledging the importance of a healthy body and mind. She also paid tribute to her family, describing them as “immensely gifted” and a source of love and support in her life. She extended her thanks to the wisdom passed down through generations, recognising the value of ancestral knowledge.

“Thank you Mdali (God) for the breath in my lungs and my beating heart, my healthy body and mind. My healing heart,” wrote Ntuli. “Thank you to those who raised me with sooo much love, my amazing, crazy and immensely gifted family. immediate and ‘extended’ (isilungu) so blessed man! “Thank you to the ancient wisdom that runs through my veins. Thank you to my friends because God made sure shem…😂

Making reference to her younger self, Ntuli reflected on her journey of personal growth and self-discovery. “Thank u to the girl in the 2nd slide… who would have thought that YOU were the Wild One?” She also recognised the role of her followers and fans, expressing her inspiration to continue creating music that resonates with them.

“I’m grateful to all the people here who follow and appreciate my music. You mean a lot to me and I truly am inspired to keep giving you the best by honouring the gift that God has given me.” Ntuli closed off her tribute by reminding everyone to cherish love, to find beauty in ordinary moments, and to strive for nurturing and healing communities. “I’m most grateful for LOVE… when I feel it, when I see it, in all it’s forms, when it’s extended to me and when I’m honoured with the opportunity to express it to others.

“It is an honour to be alive, I know it doesn’t always feel this way but my bday (birthday) wish for us all is to cultivate wholesome, loving and healing communities. “I hope we remember that we need each other. No matter how tough or challenging, I remain devoted to Love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thandi Ntuli (@thandi_ntuli) Ntuli received birthday wishes from fans and celebrity friends.

Fellow musician Nakhane wrote: “Semhle (You look stunning) Mam’bhele. Happy birthday.” Actor and TV host Tumish Masha said: “Happy birthday Thandi, May our Heavenly Father continue to bless you and grant you all the desires of your heart. “It’s such an honour to have known the girl in the second slide and known she was going to be a phenomenal woman one day. 🙏🏾.”