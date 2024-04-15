The best food shows to watch in 2024

You can satisfy your culinary appetite through various means – whether it’s cooking or enjoying a new recipe, or indulging in food-filled shows that are visually appetising. Observing your favourite or intriguing cuisines being expertly crafted by some of the world's finest chefs right before your eyes is undeniably one of the most comforting experiences you can have while cosying up on the couch or in bed. Whether you enjoy the sugar rush drama of cooking competitions, the warmth of home cooking shows, or the thrill of discovering new cuisines, there is a buffet of great options. Here are some of the best food and cooking shows to watch this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @readysteadycooksa Ready Steady Cook South Africa “Ready Steady Cook” is a thrilling culinary competition where home cooks race against the clock to create delicious dishes using surprise ingredients with the help of some of South Africa’s hottest chefs. Each episode is packed with creativity, competition, and mouth-watering results. It is a show that will leave you inspired and hungry for more. Hosted by Moshe Ndiki, two teams – Team Red Tomato and Team Green Pepper – have just 20 minutes to put together three dishes using mystery ingredients that the contestants brought from home. Once the clock stops, the studio audience has to vote to determine the episode’s winning team. The show is screened weekdays at 7 pm on S3.

Hosted by ‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran Mikey Day, ‘Is It Cake?’ gives skilled cake artists the task of creating delicious replicas of real-life things. Picture: Netflix Is It Cake? Season 3 of “Is It Cake?” debuted last month on Netflix. Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Mikey Day, the show gives skilled cake artists the task of creating delicious replicas of real-life things like burgers, handbags, and shoes in an attempt to fool a panel of celebrity judges. The show returns with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes. A new batch of bakers push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. The show takes inspiration from the viral internet trend that makes everyone question their own eyes. The trending videos show someone cutting into items to reveal whether they are cakes or not. These objects are so realistic-looking that viewers find it hard to determine if it is cake or the real object. 📢 New Season Alert!



“Homegrown Tastes South Africa” follows South African international award-winning celebrity chef and television personality Lorna Maseko as she enjoys a feast of local food from celebrities and chefs. On the show, Maseko goes exploring from the Eastern Cape with Loot Love to Limpopo with Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, finding those diverse flavours that SA has to offer. The celebrity guests take the chef on a journey through their hometown, as she learns about the different produce, and restaurants in the area and creates a scrumptious dish. Returning for a second season, the show screens on S3 every Saturday at 7:30 pm. ‘Five Star Chef’ is a captivating collection that showcases some of the most acclaimed and celebrated chefs from around the world. Picture: Netflix Five Star Chef

Having premiered in June last year on Netflix, “Five Star Chef” is a captivating collection that showcases some of the most acclaimed and celebrated chefs from around the world. Each episode offers an immersive experience, taking viewers behind the scenes of top-tier restaurants and culinary establishments. The series introduces viewers to culinary maestros who have garnered international acclaim for their innovative techniques and creations. From traditional Japanese cuisine to cutting-edge molecular gastronomy, the chefs featured in the series take their craft to unprecedented heights. Beyond their culinary prowess, the series also delves into their personal stories and journeys. Returning judges for this season’s MasterChef South Africa include Zola Nene and Justine Drake. Picture: File image MasterChef South Africa In “MasterChef South Africa” which returns for Season 5 in June, 20 home cooks from diverse backgrounds are put through the paces with various challenges, during which they create delicious dishes to impress the judges and avoid landing on the chopping board. These home cooks are tested in various food-making techniques throughout the season – from creating signature dishes to mastering complex recipes. The judging panel – the crème de la crème of the culinary industry – evaluate the dishes based on taste, presentation, and originality and then eliminate contestants along the way until the grand finale, where the winner scoops the title of “MasterChef” and the prize money. Returning judges for this season include Zola Nene and Justine Drake. They will be joined by a new judge, Katlego Mlambo.