The rise of private chefs in SA

It is no secret that private chefs are taking over the fine dining scene in South Africa. In recent years, not only have we seen a mass shift in perception toward food, but also an emergence of unique dining experiences around the country.

Individuals are now more than ever interested in quality and sustainability when it comes to their food, and South African private chefs are serving up sustainable meals with unique flavours and the finest ingredients. With their unmatched skill sets and bold creations, elite personal chefs around the country are giving fine dining a whole new meaning. This shift is not just about satisfying palates; it is about crafting an all-encompassing culinary dining experience. One that tantalises the senses and creates lasting memories.

If you are a family of keen foodies, have a busy lifestyle or simply want to free up time that is dedicated to certain chores such as cooking for other things, hiring a personal chef is the answer. Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with some of South Africa’s private chefs Lungile Nhlanhla, Yuri Moodley and Megan Kate Swan to hear why they would rather cook in a home kitchen than a swanky restaurant. Chef Lungile Nhlanhla. Picture: Supplied Nhlanhla, a young and ambitious woman who has a passion for food, nutrition, and academia always loved cooking for family and close friends growing up and well into her late twenties.

She was pushed by her sister to enter the first season of “MasterChef SA“, where she made it to the Top 5 and her love and passion for food was further unlocked. In 2013, Nhlanhla started her own business, Lungi’s Corner, a Durban-based company focusing on elevating one's food experience within the food industry by providing a variety of services. Currently a speciality lecturer for the Hospitality and Tourism Department at the Durban University of Technology, she joined the private chef industry because she wanted to showcase her love and passion for people on an intimate level without the demands and constraints of a restaurant environment.

“Also when I started there were no young, black females that I knew of that were doing what I wanted to do, and being a private chef also allowed me to have the flexibility to be able to pursue my other interests and business offerings. “As a private chef, the reward is that the inconsistency allows for flexibility to grow yourself in other skills and areas of work and life. You are not limited to knowing or having to specialise in a single cuisine or culinary skill,” said Nhlanhla. Chef Yuri Moodley. Picture: Supplied Moodley has been cooking bespoke, high-quality meals using the best local ingredients in the clients’ private kitchens since 2019.

His love for food was built on the backbone of his home kitchen. He said his mother has always been his inspiration and has graced him with the privilege of being in the kitchen with her while she cooks. The established chef’s formative years built the basis for a career in the culinary arts and was further refined and polished at Capsicum Culinary Studio. Moodley said the one thing that played a big part in his learning was his inquisitive mind asking elders about all the wonderful food and confections they made.

Megan Kate Swan. Picture: Supplied Born in Cape Town, Swan is a qualified cordon bleu chef who works for the elite and creates content through storytelling in her everyday work life. Since childhood, she has had a passion for exploring new foods, fortunate enough to travel extensively and expose her palate to a multitude of flavours. She has had the privilege of working in Newport, Rhode Island, the Seychelles, Switzerland, Germany, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, New York, London, the south of France; and various locations throughout South Africa.

As a private chef, she said she loves the freedom that comes with it. “I love the creative liberty to design enticing menus for my clients, hand-pick the finest ingredients, explore stunning destinations, and receive fair compensation for my dedication and hard work,” said Swan. Challenges

Nhlanhla said the challenges in the industry are that, “No two clients are the same so manner or approach is constantly being challenged and creativity often tested.” Swan said something chefs considering a move into private cheffing often overlook is that a significant aspect of the job involves personality. “Private cheffing differs greatly from cooking in a restaurant; you are not hidden behind a pass but rather front and centre in the client's home kitchen. You cannot afford to arrive at work in a bad mood or bring negative energy into the home, as it is immediately noticeable.

“It is about learning to maintain a positive demeanour, even on tough days, and having the emotional intelligence to read the room – discerning whether the client is in the mood to chat or simply be greeted. “This can be challenging and requires effort, but mastering this professionalism can greatly enhance your career prospects,” she said. The rise

Nhlanhla said private cheffing allows you to not be limited by a restaurant menu or be fixed into a set skill set and as chefs, they are very experimental and creative at the end of the day. “It is definitely not a trend. Private chefs are no longer just for the elite or an overseas concept, people want to have more food and dining experiences in the intimacy and privacy of their homes and spaces without having to be in a group restaurant setting or they want to experience a different menu. “With the growth and demand of your likes of Airbnb and private charter experiences private chefs will be a growing demand.

“Even the level and presentation of catering services has been elevated because there needs to be something that differentiates you from the next,” she said. Moodley said the industry is on the rise due to the fact that the hospitality industry and in particular, the culinary faction of the industry is very overly populated and it is readily accessible for people. He said Covid-19 has also played a role on people wanting to have that personal touch in their own home which has allowed for private chefs and the demand of private chefs to grow exponentially.

On the other hand, Swan noted that the portrayal of a private chef's life has been somewhat romanticised on social media lately. She said while it certainly has its glamorous aspects, such as private jets, celebrity clientele, travel, and access to the finest ingredients, it is important to recognise that only a small percentage of private chefs have the connections to secure such high-profile positions. “With over a decade of experience as a private chef, I have witnessed the demand for our services steadily rise. For the affluent, ultimate luxury lies in having options – and a private chef offers just that.