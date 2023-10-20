Going green is rapidly becoming the norm, and the kitchen is a great place to start making environmentally friendly changes to your lifestyle. From the food you buy to the way it is cooked and stored, you can save energy, reduce your carbon footprint, and keep an eye on your budget in many different ways.

Eco-friendly cooking not only benefits the environment; it is healthier for you and your family, too. In this guide, we will explore various aspects of how to embrace sustainable cooking. From local, organic ingredients to minimising food waste and optimising energy efficiency, we will delve into the ways that, as a foodie or cook, you can contribute to a greener world. As you embark on this sustainable culinary journey, you will discover the joy and satisfaction of feasting on food that not only fascinates your senses but also has a minimal impact on our planet.

Here are some eco-friendly cooking ideas and tips that can reduce waste, limit your carbon footprint, and promote sustainable practices in your kitchen. Embrace plant-based meals. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire Embrace plant-based meals First up, let us talk about plant-based meals. They are delicious and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, require less water and land, and have a lower carbon footprint.

So, whether you try an entirely vegetable-based meal or incorporate plant-based proteins into your favourite meals, you do your part for the environment. Adding plant-based proteins and meal ideas is a great way to make your cooking more eco-friendly. Proteins such as lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, and beans are incredibly versatile. For example, lentils can be used to make vegetable burgers; roasted chickpeas can make a tasty snack or a topping on salads or vegetable bowls. Shop local

You have probably heard this a million times. That is because it is true. The food you bring into your kitchen is just as important as the gadgets and appliances you have there, so buy local whenever you can. Eating local food is better for the Earth. There is less transportation, packaging, and overall resources involved. So show some love to your local farmers and small businesses. Try your best to keep your fridge clean. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Try your best to keep your fridge clean

How does this annoying chore make a difference for the planet? At least for me, I find that when my fridge is clean, I am more likely to see what is inside. This helps me know what to eat before it goes bad and prevents me from buying things I already own – saving waste. Love your freezer

I know this has also been said a million times, but I will say it again: bulk cook and freeze in portioned containers. Only do this for food you love and will eat - do not do it with anything you do not like that much that will just stay in your freezer for months to come. Find creative uses for leftovers. Picture: Pexels/Keegan Evans Find creative uses for leftovers Everyone knows that leftover meat is great for soup and sandwiches, but smart cooks make the most of leftover meats all year long.

Roasting a chicken for Sunday dinner? Save what is left to make a pasta dish on Monday or toss it into a salad for Tuesday’s lunch. Grill a loin steak tonight and enjoy what is left for weekend stir-fries. Planning ahead can simplify meal preparation on busy evenings while helping to save the costs of going out to dinner or ordering take-out. Water storage

Keep a big flask near the kettle to store extra boiled water. This will prevent boiling the kettle multiple times as another energy-saving hack. Grow a garden. Picture: Pexels/Any Lane Grow a garden It does not get any more local than this! What is better than fresh, home-grown produce straight from the garden? As well as being healthy and delicious, it is free from the carbon footprint of shop-bought food.

Learning to grow your own food can be a great way to live more sustainably and serve your family fresh, healthy foods while you are at it. Do a little research, prepare a plot in your backyard, and plant your favourite fruits and vegetables for the season ahead. Do away with disposable plates and cutlery. We have all probably reached peak dish-washing fatigue and appreciate the convenience of disposable plates and cutlery, but think about the environment the next time you are deciding how to serve up a meal.