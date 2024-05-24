‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ will not be returning for a fourth season

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” has come to an abrupt halt. After three seasons of serving up scandalous drama, fabulous fashion and jaw-dropping moments the reality show has been cancelled. Fans will no longer see their faves stirring the pot while sipping champagne on their screens.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald broke the news of the show being canned on social media platform, X. Mbalenhle Ntuli, Head of Unscripted Content at MultiChoice, said: “After three successful seasons MultiChoice is saying goodbye to ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ as the show is not coming back for a fourth season. “The reality show chronicled the personal and professional lives of several Johannesburg-based ladies and introduced viewers to the likes of Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathato, Christall Kay and Lebo Jojo Gunguluza, to name a few.

“MultiChoice has taken the decision not to renew ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ for a fourth season. “However, we are proud of all the seasons that we were able to bring to our viewers and grateful to all the amazing ladies who openly shared their lives with our viewers in all three seasons. While the end of an era for the Joburg divas might sting, there’s a silver lining in the reality TV universe.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa”, which premières on Showmax from May 27, promises to be a wild ride. The newly released trailer teases a no-holds-barred extravaganza that will have viewers glued to their screens. Fan favourites Beverly Steyn, Kay, LaConco, Lejoy Mathatho, Liz Prins, Londie London, Melany Viljoen and Nonku Williams are back, this time swapping the South African glam for the tropical vibes of Jamaica. You’d think fans would be up in arms over the end of the RHOJ franchise but the third season made it easy to let go. It was patchy, at best, and the drama just wasn’t delivering.

Real housewives of Johannesburg has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/McHZSwlW0h — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 20, 2024 @Ihhashi_Turkei said: “Probably because there aren’t any housewives” Probably because there aren’t any housewives

— 𝕀𝕙𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕝𝕒𝕞𝕒ℕ𝕛𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖 (@Ihhashi_Turkei) May 20, 2024 @Karabo_Mokgoko said: “They shot themselves in the foot by not airing it on compact tbh. Not that it would’ve prevented the cancellation but it would’ve made a difference.” They shot themselves in the foot by not airing it on compact tbh. Not that it would’ve prevented the cancellation but it would’ve made a difference. — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄🌞 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 20, 2024 While @Victori98500419 said: “Thank the lord it was the worst franchise ever can they take Gqeberha with them.”

Good riddance to bad rubbish — Ma’Dlamini 🤍✨ (@I_am_Bucie) May 20, 2024 “After Christal and Brinnette were dropped they were headed for this place. Hope another production company picks it up and brings back the OGs. It has so much potential with the old cast” @gift_bee said. After Christal and Brinnette were dropped they were headed for this place. Hope another production company picks it up and brings back the OGs. It has so much potential with the old cast…