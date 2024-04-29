‘This is a celebration of myself’: Minnie Dlamini is excited for Mzansi to watch her roast

As part of the Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, Minnie Dlamini was roasted by her peers from the industry. And the recorded show dropped on Showmax recently. Leading the charge as roast masters were comedy heavyweights Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath, who brought their A-game to the stage. Joining them on the panel were Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi, and Robert Marawa.

Dlamini who couldn't contain her excitement following the success of her roast, told “fakaznewz“: "This is a moment for me to see and hear a lot of the things that people have been saying about me [which were cruel and mean], and turn what was said into something light and fun." "In addition to that, this is a celebration of myself and my career. So my roast will surely be a good day at the office. What a way to get paid." The panellists of the comedy roast nailed their mandate, according to Dlamini: "For them, it’s not about the commentary being true or not; it’s about being funny, and they get that to a T."