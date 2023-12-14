Thuso Mbedu set to star in Brad Ingelsby’s new crime series

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu is ending the year of with a bang. The “Woman King” star has recently been cast in a new HBO series alongside “CODA” actress Emilia Jones and “Spotlight” actor Mark Ruffalo.

The untitled project from popular writer and producer Brad Ingelsby, will see Mbedu playing the role of Aleah, a sergeant detective who is recruited for a special task force. Meanwhile, Jones will play Maeve and Ruffalo has been cast as Tom, an FBI agent. According to online reports, the series is based on an original idea from Ingelsby, and tells the story of an FBI agent who leads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

The series is set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia in the US. Taking to Instagram, Mbedu wrote: “Things to look forward to.🕵🏾‍♀️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) South African celebrities and Mbedu’s fans took to the comments to congratulate their fellow “sister”.

Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert, wrote: “You deserve it!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Show them how it's done!🇿🇦.” Dr Musa Mthombeni simply said: “Halala!!!!!” Another fan, @ms_wendyt said: “Amazing Thuso! Congrats sisi. I simply cannot wait until you have that Oscar in your hand cos you’re worth it 😉.”

While this is Mbedu’s first role since being cast in the multi-award winning movie, “Woman King”, the South African export has been making strides in various other avenues. Recently, she made her runway debut by participating in the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. At the time, Burkhard Pieroth, the president of sub-Saharan Africa for L’Oréal Paris, said that Mbedu’s inclusion in the show highlighted diversity and beauty.