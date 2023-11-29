Tyla and Thuso Mbedu accent sparks debate on X

Social media users have managed to pit one South African celebrity against another. In the latest debate, X users have been comparing Tyla’s ‘authentic’ South African coloured accent with that of award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu.

NEW YORK, USA - NOVEMBER 19: Thuso Mbedu arrives the 46th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton on November 19, 2018 in New York City, United States (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) In a viral post online, there are two interviews being used as a reference. The first is of Tyla speaking withAmerican singer Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and the second is of Mbedu speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. The post read: “Both South Africans 🇿🇦 Both Interviewed in America 🇺🇸 Completely Different Accents 🤔 Tyla - 💯% Original. Thuso - Fitting in with the rest.” Watch videos below:

Tyla Thuso pic.twitter.com/U3bkGAQSEL — Lady L Mabuza-Thaanyane (@_LeratoMabuzaM) November 29, 2023 The caption has created a huge debate that saw fans of Tyla and Mbedu come to their defence. “Tyla does not have to change for these Americans, they are thee ones who are obbsessed,” wrote @montanhahh. tyla does not have to change for these americans, they are thee ones who are obbsessed — 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@montanhahh) November 29, 2023 Another user, @malusi_tsepo, wrote: “Jesus😬Nothing beats authenticity ❤️.”

Jesus😬Nothing beats authenticity ❤️ — Tsepo Malusi 👆🏽💛💚💙 (@malusi_tsepo) November 29, 2023 Meanwhile, @DeclanMidzi sprang to Mbedu’s defence: “Thuso is an actress, a great part of trade skills is the ability to imitate or take on a variety of different accents depending on the target audience.” Thuso is an actress, a great part of trade skills is the ability to imitate or take on a variety of different accents depending on the target audience. — Village Professor (@DeclanMidzi) November 29, 2023 Remaining impartial @MrsNoma wrote: “Yall need to stop with comparisons… people are grown adults n can choose how they want to show up 💅.” Yall need to stop with comparisons… people are grown adults n can choose how they want to show up 💅 — Mrs Noma 🔆 (@MrsNoma) November 29, 2023 @Ofentse_Mooi also took to the comments to make a valid point: “I hear you sis however cross-over marketability looks an translates differently in acting as having too ‘unique’ a look or sound makes your ‘talent’ niche. Thuso’s retained her essence whilst Tyla's selling point is SA’s diverse urban culture.”