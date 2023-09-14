Trevor Noah: ‘South Africans are so traumatised from corruption’

Speaking on Radio 702 on the “The Clement Manyathela Show” recently, our national treasure and comedian, Trevor Noah, addressed the issue of his alleged R33 million deal that’s been making the rounds on social media recently. He said that he understood why South Africans reacted the way they did.

“South Africans are so traumatised from corruption on every corner and every topic we touch that everyone thinks everything is connected to corruption, somewhere, somehow, in every shape or form, even something that has nothing to do with the government. “I can’t work for government because I also want to talk about government, so when you come to my comedy shows, now all of a sudden, I can’t speak my mind because I’m worried about losing a tender... Uh uh, never that,” he said. The global superstar also rubbished claims that he will be paid R33 million, but confirmed that he did, in fact, give the Tourism Business Council of Southern Africa a discount on the actual amount he will be getting paid, if the deal goes through.

“First and foremost, guys, can we stop saying R33 million. You making me depressed. I swear on my life, you making me depressed here. It is not R33 million. It’s not even close to R33 million, so that’s the first thing. “Secondly, one thing that we need to work on as people...And I don’t know where we got it from. It’s like when you living in the township, there would be one house that would buy a car or bakkie, and now everyone comes to them and goes, ‘Ah, please can you take us to Makro...’ and now the person who owns the car goes, ‘Okay, but guys are you going to pay?’ and they are like ‘Ah, why must we pay?’... “Then you say, ‘Well, I paid to get this car, I’m working to get this thing.’

"I think we should not live in a world where we go, 'your work isn't valued at something'. Everyone's work should be valued at something. Now I also understand how sensitive South Africans can be, because we look at were spending goes," said Noah.



Trevor Noah pours cold water on claims government will pay him R33m to promote SA to the world.



He says SAns are so traumatized from corruption.



Further on in the interview, Noah discussed more about the podcast he would be doing with Spotify. The comedian will launch an untitled podcast later this year with the audio giant, with episodes being released on all major platforms.