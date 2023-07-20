Tributes pour in for ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier

After nearly a week on life-support, South African actor Bradley Terence Olivier has died. The news of his death was confirmed in a press release sent to the media.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bradley Terence Olivier. Bradley died peacefully today 20 July 2023 at the Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg. “Although Bradley’s life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered with his smile, laugh and incredible personality.” The cause of his death has not been revealed to the public at this stage but his family has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

The 36-year-old actor made his TV debut in 2007 on “Villa Rosa”, he went on to star in various productions including in the popular Afrikaans kykNET soapie, “Binnelanders’’, Moja Love’s, “Hope” and SABC2’s “7de Laan” among others. The statement described him as “punctual, professional and an all-round friendly spirit on any set”. Olivier’s family thanked the staff at Life Flora Hospital where he spent his last days.

“Your compassionate attention and professional care shown to Bradley and the family and friends during this time has been invaluable. The family is grateful for all the support they have received during this trying time. “Bradley touched so many lives, words cannot describe how much we will miss him.” “Binnelanders” producer Elsje Stark commented: “The shock and sadness of Bradley’s sudden passing is very difficult to process – he was still so young and such a beloved member of the ‘Binnelanders’ team.

“Interacting with Bradley on a professional and personal level was always an absolute pleasure. He portrayed the character of Danny Jantjes for almost 8 years with dedication and passion. “We will miss him terribly and our hearts go out to his daughter and other loved ones.” Meanwhile, fans and industry colleagues have paid tribute to him on social media.

@HeartlinesZA wrote: “We were devastated to hear of the untimely death of Bradley Olivier, who played Bra Warren in the Fathers Matter Film, "Manskap". Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter, other loved ones and friends. Our prayers are with you.” We were devastated to hear of the untimely death of Bradley Olivier, who played Bra Warren in the Fathers Matter Film, "Manskap". Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter, other loved ones and friends. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/SQMUil6Pqt — Heartlines (@HeartlinesZA) July 20, 2023 On Instagram @Carren M wrote, “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to you my friend "Producer Brad" @bradley_olivier.. I am so forever greatful to have known you on my journey, such a kind and down to earth soul 💔. “I have never laughed so hard behind a monitor in my whole career.