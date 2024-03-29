Tyla to receive a hero’s welcome when she touches down in SA this weekend

Grammy award-winning superstar Tyla will be returning to South Africa this Easter weekend and her fans are gearing up to give her a hero’s welcome when she touches down at the OR Tambo International Airport. The South African-born musician, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is expected to land in Mzansi on Saturday and scores of fans will be congregating at the airport to celebrate her recent successes.

The 22-year-old’s arrival in the country comes after her win at the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in February. She is also set to celebrate the release of her self-titled debut album with her South African fans and loved ones when she arrives in the country this weekend. The 14-track album, which was released on Friday and features previously released hit songs as well as new tracks, is already topping global charts.

The full album, which features collaborations with the likes of US rapper Travis Scott, Nigerian singer Tems, SA amapiano artist Kelvin Momo, Becky G and Gunna, took over the number 1 spot in Papua New Guinea and Tunisia. It also ranked at number 2 in 19 other countries and number 3 in 18 places including Fiji, Mauritius and Jamaica. According to “SA Hip Hop 247”, Tyla has broken the record for most top tens around the world on iTunes, and becomes the first South African artist to do so.