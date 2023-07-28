Ultra South Africa fans have asked for an improved line-up for the 9th edition of the electronic music festival. The festival, which is set to take place in Cape Town on Friday, March 1, at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 2, at the Expo Centre at Nasrec, is known for bringing talented DJs and artists from all over the world together.

Ticket registration has already opened at ultrasouthafrica.com/tickets and tickets go on sale from Tuesday. This year, the festival broke attendance records once again despite being shrouded in controversy following rapper Costa Titch’s untimely death. While fans have expressed their interest in attending next year, they have a major request: improve the artist line-up.

Upon the announcement, fans took to social media to make sure their voices are heard. “@ultrasouthafrica ya’ll need to start taking us seriously. 😪 We need a much improved lineup come 2024,” said @jus_ndo. “Last year the lineup was rubbish. Timmy Trumpet was the only decent artist. Love Ultra but hesitant,” wrote @ushmamahabeer.

“You gonna take us for a gat again with the line-up??,” wrote @kleinhans_tiaan. “Who’s also buying tickets after seeing the lineup this time?,” said @umanlyyy_. This year’s Ultra South Africa line-up included the likes of the Alesso, Goldfish, Fisher, Karyendasoul, Max Hurrell, New Hero, Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet, Timo ODV and Zakes Bantwini on the main stage at the Cape Town event.