WATCH: Ciara shows off baby bump as she joins the viral ‘Water’ challenge

We cant deny it, the water challenge has taken over the world, literally, with many finding themselves bumping and grinding to the hit song by South African artist, Tyla. ‘Water’ splashed onto the scene at No. 67 on the Hot 11 but has quickly climbed to No. 46. It's also making waves at No. 21 on the Global 200 and has officially taken the top spot on the brand-new US Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Speaking of bumps, Ciara recently shared a video that left jaws dropping as she took on the viral challenge. Ciara's out there, baby bump and all, joining the trend like a boss. “Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone,” she captioned the video clip. And to add more sass to the mix, the OG water challenge queen Tyla had the perfect response to the superstar, who's rockin' her fourth baby bump and still looking as fierce as ever and commented, “Yesss Ma!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) @ratile_mabitsela commented: “@tyla made history here! then the @bokrugby made the world shake yesterday! SA is lit 🔥 and the world is catching up!!!!!!! Next we are strengthening the ZAR cz we are a bunch of winners!!!” Meanwhile @ Lala wrote: “I’ve been asking someone to teach me for a month straight!!!!!! 😂😂😂.” Meanwhile, La La Anthony shared a birthday message to Ciara with a video clip of the besties dancing to one of Ciara’s songs.