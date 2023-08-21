LOOK: Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their fourth child

The Wilsons are expanding their family and we are here for it. American singer Ciara and her footballer husband Russell Wilson are expecting their fourth child.

The couple have two children together, Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and Win Harrison Wilson, 3. They also have another son, Future Zahir Wilburn, nine, whom Ciara had with rapper, Future. Wilson is raising the child as his own. Taking to Instagram, Ciara announced the pregnancy in a cool way – posting a video of herself posing by the pool. She also posted another picture of herself, wearing jeans and a cropped top and showing her protruding belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Her followers and supporters were happy for the couple because, for the longest time, they have been ridiculed by Future’s fans. “I will never phantom how folk can really hate on a man and woman who choose love and family over everything. Then I realise there are a million reasons they are mad. “Get yourself right, and maybe God will send someone your way who will love you flaws and all, but sitting back hating on them ain't gonna do it. Much respect and love to the Wilsons,” commented @beautifulspirit.

American actress and model Meagan Tandy also congratulated Ciara on her pregnancy. She wrote: “If there is anyone who can be pregnant once again, be fire the whole pregnancy, have the baby, then continue to be fire post baby and have some insane snap back while continuing to kill the game, it’s you! “Congratulations on baby number 4, girl.”