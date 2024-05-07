WATCH: ‘How To Ruin Love: The Proposal’ trailer provides a hilarious glimpse of the upcoming movie

If you’re a fan of the series, “How to Ruin Christmas” and “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, then you’re in luck. Netflix’s newest addition to the franchise, “How To Ruin Love: The Proposal”, is coming to the streaming platform on Friday, May 31, and if the newly released trailer is anything to go by, then viewers are in for a rib-tickling ride.

In “How To Ruin Love: The Proposal”, viewers will be introduced to another set of equally chaotic and messy families. The series revolves around Zoleka (Sivenathi Mabuya) who sabotages her relationship with Kagiso (Bohang Moeko) just days before Valentine’s Day. What follows is a hilarious yet poignant tale of modern-day love and life.

Desperate to make things right, Zoleka enlists the help of her overprotective dad (Dumisani Mbebe), over-the-top paternal aunt, Dabs (Tina Jaxa) and her future parents-in-law (Marjorie Langa and John Morapama). Other cast include Noxolo Dlamini, S’dumo Mtshali, Thando Thabethe, Sandile Mahlangu, Shoki Mmola, Thabo Malema and Mapaseka Koetle. Watch trailer.

Creator and executive producer of the “How To Ruin” franchise, Rethabile Ramaphakela, of Burnt Onion Productions, said: “With this spin-off, the audience can expect different families coming together but with the same drama they loved so much from ‘How to Ruin Christmas’. “The audience will once again be able to relate and recognise themselves and their family members, through the colourful characters in the series.” On having the opportunity to create a spin-off Ramaphakela added: “Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that ‘How to Ruin’ would turn into a franchise on a global platform and we’re so grateful that we have the opportunity to tell African stories on Netflix.