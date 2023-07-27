WATCH: Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu release ‘LoveLocked’ trailer

One of Mzansi's favourite young couples, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have released the trailer to their much-anticipated short film, “LoveLocked”. Co-produced by The Ndlovu's Uncut Productions, L-Root and Sangsang Entertainment, directed by Carmen Sangion and starring the Ndlovus, the movie follows the passionate and loving relationship of Tiyani and Zaria.

As uncertainty hits their future during the Covid-19 pandemic, things start to crumble and it drives Tiyani into an abyss of hopelessness and despair. With the days becoming longer and harder, the question remains: will Zaria’s love and benevolence be enough to save Tiyani from his mental lockdown? The film was produced at the couple’s home during the 2020 lockdown.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Hungani wrote, "We can finally utter the following words… Our official trailer for LOVELOCKED is finally available on our YouTube Channel #TheNdlovusUncut at 10am today!!💯🎭✨ Woohoo let's goooo!🎞️🍿#lovelocked #film #trailer." Watch trailer. During a recent episode of "The Ndlovu's Uncut", which boasts an impressive 337K YouTube subscribers, the "Binnerlanders" actress revealed why the film is so special.

“It’s so much more exciting because it is technically our first project as co-producers with our production company. It’s not just us starring in it, it’s not just recorded in our home, it’s also something we were so close to.” Meanwhile, Hungani, who recently joined SABC1’s daily prime time drama “Skeem Saam”, shared insight into his latest character, Thabo “Tbose” Maputla. “Joining the show was a stressful and nerve-racking process for me. Just understanding the fact that I am recasting.”

Speaking on the fears he has had as a recast, he said: “I think at first my mindset was on trying to create the very version of the character, which was then becoming so stressful. “Eventually, I had to create my own narrative and ideology of what this character is going to be like, which then settled my feelings. “I’m happy with what I’ve offered, I think it’s definitely made people have a stand.”