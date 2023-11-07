WATCH: J'Something and wife celebrated their 8th anniversary with a tantalising culinary journey in Cape Town

J'Something shared an adorably cute video capturing the essence of their 8th anniversary celebration. This post not only left us feeling "jelly" (jealous) of their perfect connection, but the charming snippets of the couple eating dishes in Cape Town left viewers with a ravenous appetite for both good food and the kind of love that warms the soul.

Indulging their inner foodies, the two lovebirds enjoyed a various culinary dishes. They explored the contemporary and imaginative American fare at Mulberry & Prince, relished stylish dining at the boutique hotel of Gorgeous George, ventured into the flavours of Asia at Tang Waterfront and into the authentic Indian culinary experience at Thali Cape Town. J'Something added a touching caption, a true testament to their love story: “I hope I get many more days with you because every single one so far has been so dope!!

“This is our movie of a life celebrating our 8th Anniversary celebrating love, life, getting to do it all together … stuff our faces, drink just enough wine, laugh way too much only cause it hurts after sometime, and plenty more we will have to keep off this list just in case Miguel is reading this 😂 “I’m so glad you dig food just as much as I do. I’m SO glad you into the music I’m into. What a life baby girl, what a life! Love and light. J“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) Meanwhile Cordelia Fonseca also shared a post to her husband: “Being married for 8 years has been so dope!

“What a great use of time … food has constantly been such a source of happiness and peace for us! It’s also given us many delicious things to share together … lesson number three for us has been …3. It’s not that serious.” Along with a almond cake recipe and video clip of the couple doing what they love most together, cooking up a storm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) @thatomalebye28_ wrote: “I love you guys, your happiness is so contagious. Every video is filled with some much love. Happy 8th anniversary to you guys, cheers to many more years of choosing each other.🥹🥰🥰❤️🥂”