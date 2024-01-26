WATCH: Justin Timberlake dances to Tyla’s viral hit ‘Water’

South African artist Tyla has undeniably left an indelible mark on the music scene with her sensational hit “Water”. The song, which gained immense popularity last year, continues to reverberate in minds, capturing the attention of not only fans but also celebrities. In a recent viral video, iconic American singer-songwriter and record producer Justin Timberlake showed his admiration for Tyla's chart-topping anthem by dancing to it live at an event for African Americans in Memphis.

The buzz around the song reached new heights when Timberlake, known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, took to the stage to deliver a rendition of the South African artist's smash hit. The event, dedicated to celebrating African American culture in Memphis, provided the perfect backdrop for Timberlake to showcase his appreciation for Tyla's musical talents. The video capturing Timberlake's live performance quickly became a sensation on social media, garnering thousands of views and shares.

Fans were treated to a unique and exciting interpretation of “Water” as Timberlake infused his signature style into the already infectious track. @NalaThokozane took to X to write: “Justin Timberlake performing Water by South Africa’s very own Tyla 🤩🙌🤯” Justin Timberlake performing Water by South Africa’s very own Tyla 🤩🙌🤯 pic.twitter.com/DuVEP3E9no — TK Nala (@NalaThokozane) January 22, 2024 However, some were not so pleased.

@MsGenaThompson commented: “He is not performing Water by Tyla. He is dancing to it. He does not have her sex appeal and could only wish to perform her song. 🇿🇦🔥🇿🇦🔥” Timberlake also recently dropped a new single called "Selfish" after keeping fans waiting for almost five years since his last project. On Wednesday, he teased viewers with a cool video of himself jamming on the piano with the caption “SELFISH - OUT TOMORROW.”