WATCH: Prince Kaybee grateful to fans: ‘I really appreciate you guys’

Prince Kaybee may have been scared and confused about how to go about being an independent music artist but he seems to have navigated the path seamlessly. Kaybee released his first independent single, “Cathedral”, and by the looks of it, his fans are hooked on the track and are asking for more.

Not taking his fans for granted, the “Charlotte” hitmaker took to Twitter to thank them for their unwavering love and support. “What’s up world. Just wanted to say I see the love, the overwhelming support for the new song titled ‘Cathedral’, I really appreciate you guys for being there for me on this new journey. “It's a new single every month, I hope you guys enjoy the music. I'll come on here every now and then and show my gratitude.

“You guys have been so good to me and my music for a very long time. I really appreciate you guys. I know I don't say it enough, but you guys are in my heart. Enjoy the music,” he said, in a video clip. pic.twitter.com/EaO2tUpTp2 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 6, 2023 His new single is described as “a sonic masterpiece that will transport you to a world of musical grandeur”. In a previous online review, music artist Slikour said the song “showcased a fresh style that seems slightly foreign to what fans are used to”.

This might ring true as the multi-award-winning artist is gearing up for his European tour scheduled for August. Earlier this year, the artist said he was done with making music “for the streets” and that he was in a “different space and time”. He wrote: “Thank you for giving my music a chance. I’m no longer an artist for the streets. I’m in a different space, a different time, street music is loud to me now.