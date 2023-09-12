WATCH: The besties are back – Kylie and Jordyn visit Acne Studios together

In an unexpected turn of events, Kylie Jenner once again found herself in the internet spotlight but this time it wasn’t due to her customary viral trends, daring photoshoots, or meticulously edited images. Instead, it was a heart-warming reunion with her former bestie, Woods.

The reality star and fashion icon shared a touching moment on TikTok, showcasing her visit to Acne Studios alongside her long-time friend, Woods, who had become estranged from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The reunion carried a sense of nostalgia as the friendship dates back to 2012. Kylie, 26 , captioned her TikTok post with: “hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial.” And yes, they came to eat and left no crumbs.

@kyliejenner hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial ♬ BANANA SHAKE (SPED UP) - HUS Jordyn, once a close confidante within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, found herself at the centre of a controversy when she allegedly locked lips with Tristan Thompson, the ex-partner of Khloé Kardashian. The incident led to a temporary estrangement between Woods and the Kardashians, including Jenner. Since then, they have followed their individual paths in the world of entertainment, fashion and entrepreneurship.

Jenner continued to make headlines with her successful beauty brand and high-profile lifestyle. Woods pursued modelling and various business ventures and found herself a man. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m pretty stoked to see their friendship back on track. It’s like a blast from the past when we used to watch their shenanigans on social media. Jenner and Woods were practically sisters, and you know what they say, “sisters before misters”.