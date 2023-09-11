WATCH: Dad leaves angry note in daughter's lunch box after school discourages ‘non-healthy’ food

A father's heated response to his daughter's school for regulating the contents of her lunch box has struck a chord with parents online. Trying to figure out what to feed kids can be tricky because the advice on what is deemed healthy seems to change every year. And that is if you can even convince them to eat their greens in the first place.

A fuming dad left an angry note in his daughter's lunch box after he had had enough of her school making comments. Ross Hunt claimed staff insisted his daughter eat her sandwich and carrots before her treats, which he felt was too far. To make matters worse, Hunt claimed that the complaints were even putting his daughter off taking her own lunch altogether. He finally decided to leave a note for teachers in his daughter's lunch box to tell them exactly where he stood. On his TikTok page, the dad, who goes by the name @teddyevascents on the video-sharing app, shows us how he sent his daughter, Isabelle, to school with a note in her lunch box.

‘’Welcome to Isabelle's lunch box!’’ it reads. "We are aware of the contents of this box and are happy for Isabelle to eat whatever she wants." Continuing his frustration, Hunt said in the video: ‘’Stop telling kids what they should and should not eat and let parents decide.’’

Her lunch included a sandwich, carrots, rainbow drop lollies, an apple, a packet of chips, a pear, and a chocolate egg. In a follow-up video, he revealed that his daughter had come home hungry one day after not eating her rainbow drops sweets and claimed this was because the dinner lady in question had told her to finish her carrots first. #teddyevascents ♬ original sound - Teddy Eva Scents @teddyevascents Reply to @corey..cj Let’s see what she brought home 👀 #schooldinners A number of followers understood where Hunt was coming from, with one person commenting: ‘’I work in a school and have this argument often. I would rather a child ate and was full than lots of 'healthy' foods they won't eat.’’