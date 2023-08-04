LOOK: Kylie Jenner partners with doll brand and people aren’t feeling it

US socialite Kylie Jenner partnered with Bratz dolls and people are not feeling it. Taking to Instagram, Bratz announced that it has a new collection of dolls that resemble Jenner.
Bratz wrote: “She’s here, Bratz Pack! We’ve joined forces with icon @kyliejenner for a super stylin’ collab, starting with our Mini Bratz x @kyliejenner collectables that have officially landed online and in stores.
“Each capsule comes with 2 figures – 1 bratzified mini Kylie figure and 1 mini accessory. There are 14 different collectables to unbox!”
People flooded the comments section to express their disappointment, stating that the collaboration was not it.
@belle.ukrainka said: “I love Bratz so much… but this just isn’t it. At least they picked someone who looks like a Bratz doll, I guess!”
While others wanted to support the collaboration, they said they wouldn’t because Jenner doesn’t care about it.
“Love the concept, but sis doesn’t care about this collab (she didn’t even comment) why should we? Can y’all do another one with somebody actually interesting?” commented @kayla_ashley32.
And it’s true, Jenner doesn’t talk about the collaboration. She hasn’t posted anything about the Bratz collaboration, not even on her Instagram story. Instead, she’s been focusing on her cosmetics brand.
X users were also open about preferring other celebrities to partner with Bratz instead of Jenner. They wanted someone who would fit the Bratz aesthetic, like Marsai Martin, Teyana Taylor or Ice Spice.
Below are more reactions from people who are not impressed with the Bratz x Kylie collaboration.
Giving Kylie (a white woman who modeled her face/body around Black women) her own Bratz doll (which is an arguably more Urban/Black presenting doll) before an ACTUAL Black woman is… weird. https://t.co/u0gpOoPpJw— Innit?? ✨ (@__TayKmade__) August 1, 2023
Of all the Celebs that come to mind when I think of Bratz, Kylie isn’t one of them. She isn’t influential, she isn’t a fashion icon, she doesn’t even give bratz as far as personality. But congrats to her! White privilege wins again! https://t.co/qpwphzA0ei— bisexual warlock 🧙 (@kwenchix) August 2, 2023