LOOK: Kylie Jenner partners with doll brand and people aren’t feeling it

US socialite Kylie Jenner partnered with Bratz dolls and people are not feeling it. Taking to Instagram, Bratz announced that it has a new collection of dolls that resemble Jenner. Bratz wrote: “She’s here, Bratz Pack! We’ve joined forces with icon @kyliejenner for a super stylin’ collab, starting with our Mini Bratz x @kyliejenner collectables that have officially landed online and in stores.

“Each capsule comes with 2 figures – 1 bratzified mini Kylie figure and 1 mini accessory. There are 14 different collectables to unbox!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bratz (@bratz) People flooded the comments section to express their disappointment, stating that the collaboration was not it. @belle.ukrainka said: “I love Bratz so much… but this just isn’t it. At least they picked someone who looks like a Bratz doll, I guess!”

While others wanted to support the collaboration, they said they wouldn’t because Jenner doesn’t care about it. “Love the concept, but sis doesn’t care about this collab (she didn’t even comment) why should we? Can y’all do another one with somebody actually interesting?” commented @kayla_ashley32. And it’s true, Jenner doesn’t talk about the collaboration. She hasn’t posted anything about the Bratz collaboration, not even on her Instagram story. Instead, she’s been focusing on her cosmetics brand.