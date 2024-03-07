Whether you are looking for love, soulful sounds or a cultural activity, these events are worth checking out

This weekend, Johannesburg comes alive with a range of events. From finding true love, to exploring the City of Gold and tapping into your artistic side, there is something to suit all tastes. Tinder-Ella Party - Singles Meet-up at Chicago's

The “month of love” might be over but the quest to find true love can often prove to be a long and arduous journey. This doesn't have to mean that you can’t have some fun along the way. Randpark Ridge’s Chicago's Piano Bar invites all singletons to come together and mingle at their Tinder-ella singles meet-up party, where they can meet like-minded individuals who share your love for live music and good company.

“Attention all singles, I don’t know about you, but we are so over swiping endlessly on dating apps,” event organisers said. They added that this party entails “skipping the swiping and diving straight into real-life connections.” There will also be live entertainment as DJ Steve will spin the hottest tracks to keep the energy high all night long. He will also be joined on the decks by the two-piece band, Bernie & Zizi.

Attendees will also be welcomed by complimentary shooters and there will also be snacks served at the party. Where: Chicago Piano Bar, Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, March 9, from 6pm.

Cost: Entry is free. Killarney in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram. Cosmopolitan Killarney - Manhattan in the veld Home to jet-setters, professionals, jazz musicians and poets for over 100 years, the Joburg suburbs of Killarney and Riviera have a rich architectural and cultural heritage.

You can now leisurely explore these areas with expert guides Clare van Zweiten and Kgao Mashego during a fascinating walking tour that is set to reveal the past and present of this evergreen part of Joburg. “Along the way, we’ll meet the American-born movie mogul, Isidore Schlesinger, who founded South Africa’s first film studio here, way back when the whole area was still farmland,” the event organisers said. The tour will also travel past the glamorous array of fashionable apartment buildings which were developed to emulate Manhattan’s high-rise lifestyle in New York City.

“Our tour wanders through these architecturally notable buildings, as we discover more about their diverse designs, groundbreaking architects and some famous residents,” they added. “In particular, we’ll be paying a visit to Bullock House, which was home to a Greek royal prince, peeking inside the award-winning Oxford Shul and getting a close-up look at the swanky art deco features of Daventry Court, Gleneagles and Mentone Court.” The meeting point is outside Entrance 4 of the Killarney Mall.

This family-friendly tour is for Joburgers of all fitness levels as the total walking distance is between three and four kilometres. Attendees are also urged to wear comfortable walking shoes and to bring along a hat and drinking water. Where: From Killarney Mall, through the suburb as well as neighbouring regions.

When: Sunday, March 10 from 2pm. Cost: Tickets cost R165 per person and are available through Webtickets. The Paint Your Friend: Acrylic Workshop will take place in Joburg this weekend. Picture: Instagram. Paint Your Friend: Acrylic Workshop

Spend some quality time with a friend this weekend while also tapping into your artistic side at this Paint Your Friend: Acrylic Workshop. “In this class, we will teach you step-by-step how to create your very own Picasso-style portrait of your mate,” organisers said. They added that this art class is designed to be fun and social and that guests shouldn't be intimidated if this is their first time painting.

This session, which will be around two to three hours, will be fully guided by an art professional and attendees can take their finished painting home with them. All painting equipment is also included in the ticket price, including an apron but for extra caution, it is also recommended that you wear something you wouldn't mind getting paint on. Meanwhile, attendees will also receive a complimentary drink on arrival, with the option of purchasing any delicious meal from the restaurant's menu.

Where: Cafe Picobella in Melville, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, March 9, from 12pm. Cost: Tickets cost R450 per person and are available through Quicket.

Pianist Danilo Mascetti. Picture: Instagram. A Diabelli Project - Danilo Mascetti Renowned European pianist Danilo Mascetti is set to serenade Joburgers this weekend. “A dive into the past, with The Diabelli Project, this recital by Danilo Mascetti recreates the editor Antonio Diabelli’s biggest project,” event organisers said.

They added that the renowned musician’s showcase is also set to include the publishing of several variations on his own Waltz. “The recital interweaves Beethoven's monumental work with other composers' variations on the Diabelli theme,” they added. This classical music concert will also take place at Northwards House, a historical monument in The City of Gold.