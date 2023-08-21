Why ‘Fatal Seduction’ was such a big deal for newcomers Ngele Ramulondi and Frances Sholto-Douglas

As much as seasoned actors make for great interviews, it is always refreshing to get to know industry newcomers as well. Ngele Ramulondi and Frances Sholto-Douglas were two such talents that I recently had the pleasure of having a one-on-one with.

For those who haven’t watched Netflix’s “Fatal Seduction” yet, they are part of the cast, which includes industry heavyweights Thapelo Mokoena (Leonard), Kgomotso Christopher (Nandi) and Nathaniel Ramabulana (Vuyo). Of course, popular actor Prince Grootboom plays a fascinating role as Jacob. Ramulondi plays Zinhle (Leonard and Nandi’s teen daughter) and Sholto-Douglason plays Laura (Zinhle’s gay BFF). Interestingly, Ramulondi made her debut in the BBC series, “Noughts and Crosses”, before joining “Generations: The Legacy” as Gugu.

And Sholto-Douglas bagged roles in “Samson”, “Black Mirror” and “The Kissing Booth 2” while also maintaining a foothold in theatre. While the actresses are still considered novices, there is nothing about their performance in the TV series that points to their greenness. They were confident, polished and engaging. During our chat, the vivacious young actors shed light on their roles and why it meant so much to them.

Ramulondi said: “Initially when I read about Zintle, I had an idea of who she was in my head and that was, like once I got cast, only 10 or 20% of who she really is. “But the main thing that drew me to her was her search for identity and her wanting to get to know herself more and being curious. More than anything, she was really, really fun. “I received the brief at a time when the things I was auditioning for seemed really hectic and this seemed like the fun, light character. And it was so easy to relate to. I guess that was why I was chosen. It felt like second nature.”

I pointed out the irony in her character being described as fun and light with her scenes being quite strained by conflict between her parents, Leonard and Nandi. Frances Sholto-Douglas and Ngele Ramulondi at the press conference for ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Supplied She laughed in acknowledgement and pointed out that, while that was true, it was her dream to work with Mokoena and Christopher. She added: “That was so weird because before the show, I almost played Kgomotso’s daughter in an independent film and prior to that I had been scrolling through Instagram and came across a photo of Thapelo and I showed it to someone and said, ‘I want to work with him next year’.

“And they were like: ‘Amen’. And I was like: ‘Amen’. And scrolled on… “Then the minute I was cast, I said this was incredible. And I told him (Mokoena) this on the first day and he was also like, ‘What?’.” Beyond manifesting her wish, Ramulondi added: “Having people that I didn’t know at all and meeting them and finding them to be such great human beings, it has been so beautiful.

“Even outside of production, I see the influence they have. Outside of them being parents to Zinhle, I learned a lot from them as well.” On the flip side, Sholto-Douglas was also gung ho to bag the role of Laura. She admitted: “I actually really pushed to get an audition for this role because when I first saw the character I thought, ‘I have to play this character.’ I immediately connected to her and I did the best I could in the audition even though I was sick. I just pushed through.”

“Reading the script, I was so enthralled. It was a page-turner. Also, you know how sometimes you get ahead of yourself and go, I know what’s going on, I know what the twist is, and then it just takes you for a ride. Frances Sholto-Douglas and Ngele Ramulondi in a scene from ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Supplied “I just connected to her (Laura) on so many levels. The way that she cared for her friend and the way that she is just such a hopeless romantic. She just loves hard but also in a very soft and subtle way. Also, it was very important to me to play a queer character.” Although the series is a thriller in that Nandi finds herself drawn to a mysterious danger as her husband stopped paying much attention to her after she lost their second baby, the supporting story arcs with Ramulondi and Sholto-Douglas tackle pertinent themes.

One of which is drawing parallels between being gay and bi-curious, which is the conundrum between Laura and Zinhle in their friendship. Ramulondi added: “More than anything, it does show representation. I think young people are able to now, through Zinhle, look at someone who doesn’t have it altogether but is trying. Who is going through life and making mistakes but is still trying. “I think that allows Zinhle to be a character that self-introspects. It raises a conversation that some people need to have. And it reminds people that they are not alone as well.

“That image of love is kind of distorted for her. So she is trying to figure out what it is or isn’t. “Younger people in the world might be faced with this, it shows a vulnerability and raises awareness of the danger of these things.” Sholto-Douglas revealed: “The one thing I learned together, talking about the show and our characters, is knowing that media, TV, film, it all influences people's minds a lot and so representation is incredibly important.

“And being able to turn on the TV and see somebody who reminds you of yourself or doesn’t remind you of yourself at all but opens your mind up to new ideas, is world-changing”. As for their parting words of youthful wisdom, Ramulondi said: “Be yourself, love yourself and be your own best friend first.” Sholto-Douglas added: “One thing I learned from my character is to be true to yourself and take risks, even if it is probably not going to pay off because it is worth it to be true to yourself.”