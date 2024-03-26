Xolly Mncwango's latest album 'Unusual’ celebrates love and faith

Gospel sensation and spiritual vocal powerhouse Xolly Mncwango has released a new album just in time for the Easter holidays. The songstress gained acclaim with her debut solo album, “Jesus Is Enough”.

Her latest offering “Unusual", which was released recently and features 21 tracks, looks to cement her status as a leading voice in the contemporary gospel music world. "I am overjoyed to share ‘Unusual’ with the world,“ she said in a statement. “This album is a celebration of love, faith and the divine. The wait is finally over, and I'm excited for everyone to embark on this musical journey with me.”

Meanwhile, Mncwango’s album comes following the release of her prelude single, “Umuhle Baba” in December. The KwaZulu-Natal born musician has over the years, captured the hearts South Africans with her soulful music. She has also worked with gospel giants such as Benjamin Dube, Xoli Thabethe, Brenda Mtambo and Joyous Celebration.

In a recent interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, Mncwango explained that her musical foray began when she was caught the attention of the gospel ensemble. "Joyous Celebration saw me at church while I was doing worship and then from there, doors continued to open. I have worked with a lot of people, but none of that would have happened had I not started at church and serving. "I don't know when I discovered this voice but it is a calling. God keeps on directing and orchestrating the path. I believe that you never choose a calling – it chooses you," she said.