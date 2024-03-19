Zandile Gumede tells Kelly Khumalo to keep fighting to prove her innocence

Finger are pointing to award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. As the trial continues at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, provided the court with a written confession and statement claiming they were paid R100 000 to carry out the alleged hit on the former Bafana Bafana captain.

He implicated Khumalo as the one who ordered the hit. It was also revealed that Khumalo had contacted one of the accused just hours before Meyiwa’s murder. Since the damning reports, Khumalo’s sister, Zandile “Zandie” Gumede, took to social media again to encourage Khumalo to prove her innocence. She shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote: “Bo Mashobane sekuseduze phambili, God is at work.

“Isilungu sithi lies will travel halfway across the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes and tying its laces … seliqedile ke iqiniso ukufaka izicathulo aluqale uhambo ⭐️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) In English, this translates to: “We are almost there, God is at work. There’s an English saying that goes ‘lies will travel halfway across the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes and tying its laces’. “The truth has finally finished putting its shoes on and the journey must begin.”