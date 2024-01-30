Zandile Gumede assures Kelly Khumalo that she’s got her back, ‘forever’

Zandile “Zandie” Gumede has taken to social media to reassure her award-winning sister, Kelly Khumalo, that she will stand with her “forever”. The Instagram post came as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Kelly is now front and centre of the trial after explosive new evidence was brought to light a few days ago. The court heard that two of the accused had implicated Kelly as the “mastermind” who ordered the hit on the former Bafana Bafana captain, Meyiwa. The revelations emerged during a trial within a trial to determine whether the suspects who made confessions did so under duress.

Since the new evidence emerged, some social media users have ganged up on Kelly. Her fans, however, have come out in their numbers to support her. Her sister Zandile took to Instagram to write: “I will stand with you forever because I know your heart and I know Senzo is standing with you wherever he is ... You know we are lions we don’t worry about sheep’s opinions ❤️🦁❤️ @kellykhumaloza.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) She added: “Just like all of us, she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book and they will be, sekuseduze.