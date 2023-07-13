Zoleka Mandela pens an emotional tribute to mom on the anniversary of her death

Grief is a difficult and deeply personal experience, and it can be challenging, especially when it involves the loss of a parent.
Media personality Zoleka Mandela took to Instagram to share her grief and heartbreak on the second-year anniversary of the passing of her mother Zindzi Mandela.
The former South African ambassador to Denmark and daughter of struggle stalwarts, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died at a hospital in Johannesburg on July 13, 2020, at the age of 59.
In her Instagram post, Zoleka honoured her mother's memory, while seeking comfort in her faith.
She wrote: “On the anniversary of your passing today, Ma …”
“Father of Compassion, hear my prayer and provide comfort to me during this time of shock and grief. My mother was your child, you knew her from birth and she died in your loving arms. Help me to trust in the name of Jesus who conquered Satan, sin and death.
“Help me to live a life of faith with my hope set in your eternal life. Help me to focus on your blessings during this time of loss. May the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart, be acceptable in your sight O Lord.
The “When Hope Whispers” author also expressed her desire for her mother's release from pain and suffering.
“Lord, please free her from all her pain, all the suffering and sadness she suffered for so long, for far too long … please? 🖤🖤”
Meanwhile, Zoleka, known for her resilience, has recently launched a YouTube series titled “Terminally Free”, where she candidly discusses her experiences and challenges as a cancer survivor.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32.
In 2022, she shared with her fans that the cancer had returned and had spread to her bones. Then, on May 20, Zoleka revealed that she had collapsed at home, and further medical investigations uncovered a tumour in her brain.
Despite her health challenges, Zoleka remained committed to being honest about her journey, not only for herself but also for the betterment of the cancer community.
Through social media, she continues to raise awareness about cancer and advocate for early detection, treatment, and support.