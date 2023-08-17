Zonke says performing at Freddie Jackson’s ‘You Are My Lady SA Tour’ is a dream come true

South African musicians Zonke, Sjava, Mashata, Ismail Abrahams and DJ Young are set to perform on the upcoming Freddie Jackson ‘You Are My Lady South Africa Tour” this spring. Zonke expressed her excitement about being a part of the event and performing alongside Jackson, considering the opportunity a dream to come true.

“I am so excited to be part of this event and to perform alongside the legendary Freddie Jackson is a dream come true for any young artist. I look forward to having a good time with my fans and I promise to give them a performance of a lifetime,” said Zonke Sjava, on the other hand, shared how he grew up listening to Jackson’s music and never imagined he would one day share the stage with him. “When I was invited to be part of this event, there was no way I was gonna say no. To be on stage with this legend and give him a taste of our South African music is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Sjava.

Jackson also expressed his excitement about coming to South Africa for the first time. He’s looking forward to connecting with his South African fans and promises to deliver a memorable performance of their favourite hits. “I am so excited to be coming to South Africa for the very first time. I have heard so many good stories about this beautiful country and how much the people of Mzansi love my music. “I cannot wait to have a good time with my South African fans. I will perform all their favourite hits and I promise to give them the best time of their lives,” he said.

Originally hailing from New York, Jackson’s music journey began in the late 1970s when he became involved with the California funk band Mystic Merlin. His contributions to R&B and soul music include a series of well-known hits such as “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)”, “Have You Ever Loved Somebody”, “Jam Tonight”, “Do Me Again”, and the iconic, “You Are My Lady”. In addition, he contributed to the soundtrack of the 1989 animated film, “All Dogs Go to Heaven”, and made an appearance in the 1990 film, “King of New York”.