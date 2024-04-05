3 celebratory recipes to make for your Eid al-Fitr feast

With Eid here, it is celebration time again. And, without a doubt, the indication of this day is sharing a delectable feast. This year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Millions of Muslims across the world will invite family and friends on Eid al-Fitr to indulge in delicious creations, with vibrant celebrations unique to their cities. Menus vary widely and include recipes for elaborate dishes and desserts, as well as traditions passed down through generations. A light breakfast or snack is served early before heading to the mosque for special prayers. The remaining part of the day is spent celebrating, and families and friends often visit one another and indulge in delicious food and drinks. For those hosting at their home, the day before can be hectic as Eid feasts have elaborate dishes.

Here are a few ideas: + Mushroom, pea and potato samoosas with mint and yoghurt dipping sauce Serves: 6-8

Ingredients 250g portabellini or button mushrooms, finely chopped ½ onion, finely diced

1 tbs Cape Malay-style curry powder 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 tbs ginger, grated

1 fresh chilli, seeded and minced ½ cup fresh or frozen peas 2 tbs fresh coriander

2 tsp fresh lemon juice 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and roughly mashed Salt and pepper, to taste

500g samoosa pur or pastry ½ cup flour For the dipping sauce

½ cup mint leaves ¼ cup fresh coriander ½ small tomato

¼ small onion 2 tbs plain yoghurt 1 tbs lemon juice

1 tsp sugar Pinch of sea salt Water as needed

Neutral oil for frying Method For the dipping sauce

Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth, adding enough cold water to help things blend to a smooth and saucy consistency. Set aside in the fridge for serving. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan. Fry the mushrooms, onion and curry powder until the mushrooms have released all their liquid. Then add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook until fragrant. Add the peas and cook until just tender.

Remove from the heat and add the coriander, lemon juice, mashed potatoes, and season. Mix well. Whisk the flour with some water in a small bowl to form a smooth, spreadable paste. Holding a strip of pastry in your left hand, pull the bottom corners one after the other across and up to form a triangle and a pocket at the base of the pastry in which to put the filling.

Fill with a spoonful of filling, then continue folding the pastry until you have sealed off the opening and have a neat triangle. Seal the final edge by dipping your finger in the flour paste, spreading a small amount on the pastry, and then sealing tightly. Heat the neutral oil in a large pan.

Fry the samoosas until golden brown, turning often to keep the colour even. Remove and drain on a paper towel. Serve with the mint dipping sauce and enjoy!

Recipe by the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association. Naqiyah Mayat’s red masala chicken. Picture: Supplied Naqiyah Mayat’s red masala chicken Serves: 6

Ingredients 1 chicken, cut into quarters 1 tbs ghee

2 tbs oil ¼ onion, finely chopped ½ tsp whole cumin

1 tbs ground cumin 1 tbs ground cumin powder 2 tbs white vinegar

1 tsp rough salt ½ tbs chilli powder 1 ½ tbs red wet ginger and garlic masala

1 tbs ground garlic A small knob of ginger or ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tbs methi masala

2 tbs tomato purée 1 tbs tomato sauce 2 tbs lemon juice

3 to 4 whole cloves A few black peppercorns A small cinnamon stick

2 to 3 whole cardamom pods 4 to 5 saffron fronds ¼ tsp white pepper

1 stick butter Method Heat the ghee in a pot and add the whole spices (cumin, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon stick and cardamom) and chopped onion.

Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the ghee and whole spices mix. Add the red masala and let it cook for a few seconds. Add the salt, cumin and coriander powder and the balance of the ingredients.

Finally, add a teaspoon of saffron water for colour and a quarter teaspoon of white pepper. The mixture should be thick and saucy. Allow it to cool slightly and smear it over your chicken pieces (they should be slit slightly so the marinade can flavour and tenderise the meat). Add a finger width of butter into a pot.

Add the chicken and a quarter cup of water. Add 3 whole green chillies for extra heat (optional). At this stage, the chicken should be a fiery tone maroon.

Switch the stove to high heat to allow the butter to melt over the chicken. This should gently coat the pan and start the process of cooking the chicken. Reduce to medium heat and cool slowly. Bring back to high heat for the sauce to thicken and burn slightly.

Tiramisu. Picture: Supplied Tiramisu Ingredients 1 cup brewed coffee (strong)

2 tbs sugar 1 packet of Boudoir biscuits 500g coffee-flavoured yoghurt

Cocoa powder Mix the brewed coffee and sugar together and let it cool to room temperature. Add the coffee into a wide bowl and lightly dip the Boudoir biscuits, horizontally into the coffee for 2 seconds. Lay the dipped biscuits into your serving plate. Add the yoghurt on top of the dipped biscuits and spread it out evenly.