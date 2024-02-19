The restaurant industry has shown some fascinating trends in menus. From smaller, more specialised menus to farm-to-table dishes, restaurant menus are promising to show some substantial changes. What’s more? We did our research and below we will let you in on the menu trends that define dining right now.

Smaller, more specialised menus. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Smaller, more specialised menus A few years ago, as customers we could walk into a restaurant and receive a multi-page menu with a variety of offerings. Since the pandemic, restaurants have taken time to cut down those menus into smaller ones that are easier to navigate. These smaller menus are often focused on a central theme. Many dishes share ingredients to make it easier to order food and cut down on food waste.

Flavour contrast Contrasting flavours and mixing culinary traditions both at the table and in the kitchen is becoming increasingly popular amongst diners. For many people, being able to go out to eat was a significant milestone in the return to normality after the Covid-19 lockdowns. After months of repetitive home cooking, diners were hungry for unique taste combinations and exciting textures and presentations.

Despite lockdown being largely a thing of the past for most people, this appetite for exciting visual and taste combinations has continued. #cooking #macncheese #chickentenders ♬ original sound - The preppy three🌸 @_tshegofatso_precious Hi, Welcome to my "giiiirl dinner." Today we are making macncheese with hot chicken tenders. I've been living on American #foodtiktok , I know it is that obvious, haha 😄. Anyway, I enjoyed this and the process as well, but I'm not happy with how my kitchen is looking right now🥹 Otherwise happy Friday fam. . . . . . . #fridaynight Social media influence Social media continues to influence fine-dining experiences, particularly platforms like TikTok. Dishes that go viral are quickly becoming menu staples, showcasing how digital trends can shape real-world dining experiences.

Voice-activated menus Voice-activated menus are another exciting trend in the restaurant industry. With the rise of virtual assistants such as Siri and Alexa, voice-activated menus are becoming more common in restaurants. This technology allows customers to order their food using voice commands, making the ordering process even more efficient.

The year 2024 will bring a continuation of the trend that celebrates a demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Picture: Pexels/Geraud Pfeiffer Serving the sober curious The year will bring a continuation of the trend that celebrates a demand for non-alcoholic beverages. This trend has been dominating Instagram for the past years and it all goes back to the idea of Dry January and taking responsibility for our consumption. While drinking is typically okay in moderation, many young people understand that excessive drinking can cause long-term harm and unnecessary weight gain. So these sober curious people are looking for a healthy balance.

That is why mocktails, non-alcoholic beer and alcohol-free wines continue to be so popular. Farm-to-table dishes The supply chain disruptions have been hard on restaurants. This has led some to turn to local sources for ingredients.

The farm-to-table menu has become more popular recently. In 2024, this is expected to grow considerably because restaurants know that many patrons appreciate being able to support local farms and businesses while still enjoying their favourite dishes. Many of the farm-to-table menu items are comfort foods that have a unique or interesting spin on them. Chefs are crafting menu items based on what is available to them at that time instead of trying to hunt down specific ingredients.

The use of digital menu boards is becoming increasingly popular in restaurants. They help streamline ordering processes and reduce contact between customers and staff by allowing customers to make their orders directly from touchscreens or smartphones. It shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Restaurants can adjust their offerings in near real-time and promote specials or discounts to attract more customers.

This technology has already revolutionised how restaurants manage their menus, allowing for customisation, quick updates and even advertising depending on the time of day or customer group. Allergy-free menus Restaurant patrons are showing a growing desire to find allergy-friendly menu options.