Imagine going to a restaurant and instead of just having a meal, you are treated to a show of colours, flavours and beautiful presentations on your plate. South African chefs are like artists in the kitchen, combining their skills and talents to make every dish a work of art.They draw inspiration from South Africa’s rich culinary traditions as well as from different parts of the world.

The result is a blend of familiar and new tastes, making each dining experience special and exciting. South Africa has become a place where food is not just about eating; it's about enjoying a piece of edible art that delights all your senses. From Asian fusion and classic French to Japanese and Continental fare, our shores are scattered with a diversity of top-tier restaurants to enjoy. Eat Out voted Durban’s The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate as their Top Restaurant for 2022.

At the Living Room, diners can expect a diverse menu that caters to a range of palates. The restaurant offers contemporary dishes, international cuisine, and locally inspired flavours. The skilled chefs consistently deliver high-quality, strikingly presented meals. The extensive wine list complements the culinary offerings, allowing guests to pair their dishes with the perfect wine selection.

La Colombe, the celebrated Cape Town restaurant, is not just a place to eat; it's a vibrant culinary personality that has earned international acclaim and recognition. Set in Constantia wine valley, it exudes a distinct charm that melds breathtaking surroundings, cutting-edge cuisine and top-notch service. With a menu inspired by South African and international influences, La Colombe's dishes are works of art, celebrating the freshest locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Each plate is not just a meal but a story, a conversation between the chef and the diner, making it an experience like no other.

La Colombe, which serves modern French-meets-Asian cuisine, ranks 56th in the global rankings.

La Colombe, which serves modern French-meets-Asian cuisine, ranks 56th in the global rankings. What sets fine dining apart from normal dining? Fine dining is an expression of gastronomic artistry that transcends culinary boundaries. It incorporates a variety of experiences where culinary virtuosity is a distinguishing hallmark.

Fine dining establishments often acquire renown for their innovative approaches to plating, presentation, and the culinary elevation of commonplace dishes, exemplified in the concept of "gastro pub" food. What sets fine dining apart, primarily, are the ingredients chosen to compose the dishes. Commonplace staples, such as a steak and chips, are transfigured into exquisite creations through the selection of premium elements. A fine dining experience entails the presentation of multi-course menus, which feature elements like amuse-bouche, starters, additional palate-teasers, main courses, and indulgent desserts.

Additionally, a fine dining experience entails the presentation of multi-course menus, which feature elements like amuse-bouche, starters, additional palate-teasers, main courses, and indulgent desserts.

The portion sizes are typically modest, prioritising the creation of flavourful symphonies within each meticulously composed bite.

The portion sizes are typically modest, prioritising the creation of flavourful symphonies within each meticulously composed bite. Fine dining is the meticulous curation of wine pairings, requiring a harmonious alliance between the sommelier and the chef to ensure that each wine selection complements the primary ingredients without overwhelming the palate. “The art of fine dining is a culinary tradition celebrated by chefs and restaurants at South Africa’s finest establishments, and for each fine dining experience, guests are promised an evening in which their senses are sure to be delighted.